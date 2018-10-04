Arsenal Reportedly Eye Ever Banega Transfer Amid Aaron Ramsey Exit Rumours

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2018

SEVILLE, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 20: Ever Banega of Sevilla FC in action during the UEFA Europa League Group J match between Sevilla and Royal Standard de Liege at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on September 20, 2018 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images)
Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery reportedly wants to sign Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega as a replacement for Aaron Ramsey.

According to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, the Gunners are preparing for life after Ramsey, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. Emery worked with Banega during their time together in Andalusia, and the Arsenal boss is said to be interested in bringing him to the Emirates Stadium.

The pursuit of the Argentina international further cements the shift in strategy Arsenal have when it comes to recruitment, as according to Mokbel, they're no longer against signing players towards the end of their peak years.

         

