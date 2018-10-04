Chelsea Beat Vidi 1-0 in Europa League; Alvaro Morata Scores Vital Goal

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Alvaro Morata of Chelsea scores his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League Group L match between Chelsea and Vidi FC at Stamford Bridge on October 4, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea made hard work of Hungarian champions Vidi at Stamford Bridge, as the Blues won 1-0 in Group L of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Alvaro Morata missed a number of first-half opportunities, as the hosts were dominant in possession, but the visitors clung to a goalless scoreline at the interval.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri had seen enough after 54 minutes, and he sent Eden Hazard on from the substitutes' bench to fire the attack.

The winner came after 70 minutes, with Sarri on his feet as Morata buried a chance.

Willian's clever flick fell perfectly into the striker's path, and the Spaniard half-volleyed the ball home for a smart finish.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa saved his team's blushes late in the game, as Vidi almost grabbed an equaliser through Istvan Kovacs.

                      

