Forget Dodgeball and Shoot a Bull's-Eye at Your Buddies with Extreme Archery

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoOctober 4, 2018

  1. Bodybuilder Making a Difference with Homemade Gyms

  2. How to Perfect Timed Shots in FIFA

  3. Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer

  4. Happy 30th to KD!

  5. Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V

  6. 16-Year-Old Tristyn Lee Is Getting Ripped in the Gym

  7. Seven-Foot, 12-Year-Old Towers Over Opponents

  8. Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service

  9. Tony Dungy Returns to Minnesota to Celebrate Career

  10. Caleb Farley Overcoming Adversity to Honor Late Mother

  11. Samaya Clark-Gabriel Has Ridiculous Handles

  12. James Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB

  13. Crazy Workouts from 'The Lost Breed'

  14. Tthe Story Behind Neymar's Tattoos

  15. Happy Birthday Jimmy Buckets

  16. Tramp Frisbee Has Ultimate World Reaching New Heights

  17. Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback

  18. CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned

  19. The Vino Flows at France's Wine Marathon

  20. Nike and the Shoe Surgeon Team Up

Right Arrow Icon

Archery Tag is a twist on archery and dodgeball. You can play it anywhere and have some fun trying to hit your friends with non-lethal arrows. Watch the video above for more about this extreme sport. 

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.
Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Red Sox, Beware: Yanks Are Best WC Team Ever

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Red Sox, Beware: Yanks Are Best WC Team Ever

    Danny Knobler
    via Bleacher Report

    Exclusive: Josh Green Chooses Arizona

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Exclusive: Josh Green Chooses Arizona

    David Gardner
    via Bleacher Report

    CFB's Oldest Player Has NFL Dreams

    Featured logo
    Featured

    CFB's Oldest Player Has NFL Dreams

    Adam Kramer
    via Bleacher Report

    Conor Isn't Fun Anymore

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Conor Isn't Fun Anymore

    Jeremy Botter
    via Bleacher Report