Emile Smith Rowe Scores as Arsenal Extend Winning Run Against Qarabag

Francois Nel/Getty Images

Arsenal made it eight wins in a row in all competitions on Thursday, as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Qarabag in the UEFA Europa League.

The Premier League team got off to a perfect start when Sokratis Papastathopoulos bundled home his first goal for the Gunners after four minutes. From there it was the hosts that carved out the better openings before the break, with Bernd Leno called upon to make some smart stops.

In the end Qarabag were left to lament their profligacy, as Emile Smith Rowe scored his first goal for the club after half time at the end of a slick counter-attack. Matteo Guendouzi also broke his Arsenal duck, as he wrapped up the points with a low finish from the edge of the box late on.

Smith Rowe Can be Europa League Star for Arsenal

On another positive night for the Gunners, the goal and performance of 18-year-old Smith Rowe was the highlight.

Per Squawka Football, it was a landmark goal for Arsenal:



Smith Rowe took it well, having been released through on goal by fellow academy graduate Alex Iwobi. Mattias Karen of ESPN picked up on the composure he showed:



But his all-round performance was just as impressive.

The midfielder is comfortable on the ball and his low centre of gravity allows him to glide past opposition defenders. It's easy to see why Arsenal supporters who follow the progress of their academy teams are so excited about his potential.

Despite this fine display, given the attacking options Arsenal have it's tough to see Smith Rowe getting a chance in the Premier League soon. But in the Europa League, he's shown he can make an impression.

Leno Seizing Chance Amid Petr Cech Absence

After an injury for Petr Cech against Watford on Saturday, Leno was thrust in to make his Premier League debut. He hasn't looked fazed since.

Thursday was another indication of what the German international brings, as he was down to make smart stops twice in the first period to keep Arsenal ahead, per Charles Watts of Football.London:



In terms of his goalkeeping, Cech has performed well for the Gunners and has made some excellent saves for the team. However, he's reaching the end of his career, isn't the best distributor of the ball and Leno appears to be the choice to succeed him in the long term.

With that in mind, not to mention the form of the former Bayer Leverkusen man, it'd be tough to take him out of the side when Cech eventually recovers full fitness.

More Defensive Cohesion Vital if Gunners are to Challenge for Silverware

Although it's harsh to be critical of Arsenal given the winning run they're on, in recent games they've given the opposition a lot of opportunities.

In their last two Premier League matches, wins over Everton and Watford, they've edged tight games on both occasions. Emery will hope to see a little more control and cohesion from his team as he gets his methods across.

Arseblog said at half time against Qarabag the team has been too lax at the back for a while:



It's ideal for the manager that the wins continue to come along, although it's still evident there is much work to do with this Arsenal side.

Having won this tournament three times as a coach with Sevilla, you can bet Emery will be eyeing more success in it. If Arsenal are going to better their semi-final showing from 2017-18, some more organisation will be needed to balance their attacking flair.

What's next?

Arsenal will come up against Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday at Craven Cottage, while their next Europa League tie will be against Sporting CP in Lisbon on October 25.

Qarabag, meanwhile, won't play again until October 20 against Sabail in the Azerbaijan Premier League.