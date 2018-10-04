Ryan Giggs Backs Jose Mourinho to Stay as Manchester United Manager

ANDREW YATES/Getty Images

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has advised former club Manchester United to stick with coach Jose Mourinho after a disappointing start to the season.

The Red Devils legend has said it would be a mistake to sack the Portuguese at this stage of the campaign, despite the club not winning a game in their last four in all competitions.

Per BBC Sport, Giggs said:

"I believe he [Mourinho] should keep his job. They're going through a tough time at the moment, but change now then you're in the same position in a year, two years, quite possibly.

"I think the problem of late has been forward planning. Just take stock, they're going through a tough time but, no, my stance hasn't changed."

