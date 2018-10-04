Ryan Giggs Backs Jose Mourinho to Stay as Manchester United Manager

Chelsea's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho (L) speaks to Manchester United's Welsh midfielder Ryan Giggs (R) ahead of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England, on August 26, 2013.
ANDREW YATES/Getty Images

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has advised former club Manchester United to stick with coach Jose Mourinho after a disappointing start to the season.

The Red Devils legend has said it would be a mistake to sack the Portuguese at this stage of the campaign, despite the club not winning a game in their last four in all competitions.

Per BBC Sport, Giggs said:

"I believe he [Mourinho] should keep his job. They're going through a tough time at the moment, but change now then you're in the same position in a year, two years, quite possibly. 

"I think the problem of late has been forward planning. Just take stock, they're going through a tough time but, no, my stance hasn't changed."

               

