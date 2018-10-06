Fulham vs. Arsenal: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 6, 2018

Arsenal's French striker Alexandre Lacazette celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the English League Cup third round football match between Arsenal and Brentford at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 26, 2018. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

After a difficult start to the Premier League campaign, Arsenal will hope to continue their winning streak on Sunday when they visit Fulham in a London derby.

The Gunners have won five league games in a row after losing their opening two encounters to Manchester City and Chelsea.

Fulham spent the summer strengthening their squad after promotion from the EFL Championship, but they've won just once as they flirt with the relegation zone.

                     

Date: Sunday, Oct. 7

Time: 12 p.m. (BST), 7 a.m. (ET)

Odds: Fulham win 15-4, Arsenal win 67-100, Draw 16-5

Live StreamSky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

TV: Sky Sports (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

Odds via OddsShark

                  

Preview

Arsenal's Spanish head coach Unai Emery shouts instructions to his players from the touchline during the English League Cup third round football match between Arsenal and Brentford at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 26, 2018. (Photo by Glyn KI
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

When legendary former manager Arsene Wenger departed Arsenal, there was apprehension from some fans about the future.

New boss Unai Emery watched his new side beaten against City and Chelsea to begin the 2018-19 campaign, but he will be pleasantly surprised by their response to adversity.

The Gunners are flying in the league, and as Manchester United have capitulated in the opening weeks, Emery will have his sights on a UEFA Champions League qualification berth this term.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Ryan Sessegnon of Fulham during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Fulham FC at Goodison Park on September 29, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Fulham coach Slavisa Jokanovic is under pressure after spending £105.3 million on new players in the summer, becoming the first newly promoted team from the Championship to break the £100 million mark in a transfer window.

However, a return of five points from seven games leaves the Cottagers on the brink of crisis.

The financial outlay has left Jokanovic with a talented squad, and they could fire into form in the weeks ahead.

Ryan O'Donovan of Football.London reported Fulham are on the brink of an injury crisis before Arsenal's short trip to Craven Cottage, though, with defenders Alfie Mawson, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Joe Bryan and Neeskens Kebano battling for fitness.

CARDIFF, WALES - SEPTEMBER 02: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal celebrates after scoring his teams second goal by running to Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Cardiff City and Arsenal FC at Cardiff City Stadium on
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Jokanovic's side are paper-thin in defence, and after conceding the joint-most goals against in the division, the Gunners attack will be licking their collective lips.

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are beginning to find their groove as a partnership after the France international found himself on the bench at the start of the season.

Lacazette has two goals and two assists in seven Premier League appearances this term, and fans will expect to see these numbers swell before Christmas.

Fulham desperately need to start collecting points. The visit of an elite Premier League club isn't ideal, but the challenge could be the spark that fires the hosts into shape.

Jokanovic has an excellent reputation, but more defeats will leave his position as manager under threat.

Related

    Mourinho: Man Utd's Lack of Spirit Not Down to Him

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mourinho: Man Utd's Lack of Spirit Not Down to Him

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports

    Report: Man Utd Won't Sack Mourinho

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Man Utd Won't Sack Mourinho

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Valencia vs. Barcelona: All You Need to Know

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Valencia vs. Barcelona: All You Need to Know

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Gary Neville Furious with Reported Mourinho Firing

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Gary Neville Furious with Reported Mourinho Firing

    Independent.ie
    via Independent.ie