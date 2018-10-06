Fulham vs. Arsenal: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

After a difficult start to the Premier League campaign, Arsenal will hope to continue their winning streak on Sunday when they visit Fulham in a London derby.

The Gunners have won five league games in a row after losing their opening two encounters to Manchester City and Chelsea.

Fulham spent the summer strengthening their squad after promotion from the EFL Championship, but they've won just once as they flirt with the relegation zone.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 7

Time: 12 p.m. (BST), 7 a.m. (ET)

Odds: Fulham win 15-4, Arsenal win 67-100, Draw 16-5

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

TV: Sky Sports (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

Odds via OddsShark



Preview

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

When legendary former manager Arsene Wenger departed Arsenal, there was apprehension from some fans about the future.

New boss Unai Emery watched his new side beaten against City and Chelsea to begin the 2018-19 campaign, but he will be pleasantly surprised by their response to adversity.

The Gunners are flying in the league, and as Manchester United have capitulated in the opening weeks, Emery will have his sights on a UEFA Champions League qualification berth this term.

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Fulham coach Slavisa Jokanovic is under pressure after spending £105.3 million on new players in the summer, becoming the first newly promoted team from the Championship to break the £100 million mark in a transfer window.

However, a return of five points from seven games leaves the Cottagers on the brink of crisis.

The financial outlay has left Jokanovic with a talented squad, and they could fire into form in the weeks ahead.

Ryan O'Donovan of Football.London reported Fulham are on the brink of an injury crisis before Arsenal's short trip to Craven Cottage, though, with defenders Alfie Mawson, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Joe Bryan and Neeskens Kebano battling for fitness.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Jokanovic's side are paper-thin in defence, and after conceding the joint-most goals against in the division, the Gunners attack will be licking their collective lips.

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are beginning to find their groove as a partnership after the France international found himself on the bench at the start of the season.

Lacazette has two goals and two assists in seven Premier League appearances this term, and fans will expect to see these numbers swell before Christmas.

Fulham desperately need to start collecting points. The visit of an elite Premier League club isn't ideal, but the challenge could be the spark that fires the hosts into shape.

Jokanovic has an excellent reputation, but more defeats will leave his position as manager under threat.