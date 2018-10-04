FIFA 19 ePremier League Tournament Key Dates and Bracket Details

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2018

Manchester City players lift the English Premier League trophy after the soccer match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, May 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Rui Vieira/Associated Press

As the excitement continues to elevate after the release of FIFA 19, an ePremier League competition has been announced for 2018/19.

The Premier League's official website revealed players and competitors will now get the chance to represent a side from the English top-flight.

Players must be over 16 to register, with a play-off format in place to discover who will represent each team.

Registration begins on December 3, with online qualification matches for a place in the club play-offs set for January 2019.

For both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the top 16 players representing each of the Premier League's 20 clubs will battle it out in February and March in a half-day tournament.

The winner of each club's tournament for each console will advance to play in the ePL Final in London on March 28 and 29, 2019, which will be shown live on Sky Sports and social media.  

Related

    Grayson Allen Wants to Play COD with Drake, Travis Scott

    Video Games logo
    Video Games

    Grayson Allen Wants to Play COD with Drake, Travis Scott

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    FIFA 19's Most Unreal Goals: Can You Do Better?

    Video Play Button
    Video Games logo
    Video Games

    FIFA 19's Most Unreal Goals: Can You Do Better?

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Features and Additions to WWE 2K19

    Video Games logo
    Video Games

    Top Features and Additions to WWE 2K19

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    The 11 Best FIFA 19 Free Agents You Can’t Afford to Miss

    Video Games logo
    Video Games

    The 11 Best FIFA 19 Free Agents You Can’t Afford to Miss

    FourFourTwo
    via FourFourTwo