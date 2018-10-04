FIFA 19 ePremier League Tournament Key Dates and Bracket Details

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

As the excitement continues to elevate after the release of FIFA 19, an ePremier League competition has been announced for 2018/19.

The Premier League's official website revealed players and competitors will now get the chance to represent a side from the English top-flight.

Players must be over 16 to register, with a play-off format in place to discover who will represent each team.

Registration begins on December 3, with online qualification matches for a place in the club play-offs set for January 2019.

For both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the top 16 players representing each of the Premier League's 20 clubs will battle it out in February and March in a half-day tournament.

The winner of each club's tournament for each console will advance to play in the ePL Final in London on March 28 and 29, 2019, which will be shown live on Sky Sports and social media.