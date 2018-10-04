Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Even though the Seattle Seahawks have experienced a longer run of recent success than the Rams, it's Los Angeles that owns the edge in the recent rivalry, winning five of the last eight meetings straight up and going 5-3 against the spread.

Which side is the smart bet for Sunday afternoon's NFC West rumble in Seattle?

NFL point spread: The Rams opened as 7.5-point favorites; the total was 48.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 26.5-18.0 Rams (NFL picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news.

Why the Rams can cover the spread

The Rams continue to stake their claim as the best team in football after beating Minnesota last week 38-31.

Los Angeles spotted the Vikings the first seven points of the game and trailed 17-14 well into the second quarter. But the Rams scored twice just before the half and led by two scores most of the rest of the way.

However, the Rams gave up a field goal with three minutes to go and ended up pushing the spread as a seven-point favorite.

On the night, Los Angeles piled up 556 yards of total offense, as Jared Goff hit on 26 of 33 throws for 465 yards and five touchdowns, without an interception. So the Rams lead the league in total offense, averaging 125 yards per game on the ground and 343 through the air. They've also scored at least 33 points every game this season.

Thursday's victory was the third game in 12 days for Los Angeles, but they've now had a few extra days off to get ready for this one.

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

The Seahawks own a two-game winning streak after beating the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale last week, 20-17.

Seattle drew first blood on a 20-yard touchdown run by Mike Davis, trailed at the half 10-7 but scored the first 10 points out of the locker to retake the lead. In the end the Seahawks won it with a defensive hold and a Sebastian Janikowski 52-yard field goal at the buzzer.

On the day, Seattle outgained Arizona 331-263, outrushed the Cardinals 171-92 and held a 32/28 edge in time of possession.

Two weeks ago, the Seahawks defeated Dallas 24-13, and their two losses this season came by three points at Denver and seven at Chicago. So Seattle has been in every game.

Smart betting pick

The Rams are rolling, and playing on the road means the spread is a bit more manageable. Meanwhile, the Seahawks just lost veteran defensive back Earl Thomas to a bad leg injury.

Smart money likes Los Angeles here.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone under in four of the Rams' last five games vs the Seahawks.

The total has gone under in five of the Seahawks' last seven games vs divisional opponents.

The Rams are 7-2 SU and ATS in their last nine games in the late afternoon.

All NFL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.