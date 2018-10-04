WWE 2K19 Review: Top Modes and Gameplay Videos Before Release Date

Credit: WWE.com

The latest installment of the beloved WWE 2K video game series, WWE 2K19, releases wide Tuesday and will feature one of the most impressive rosters in its history, revamped modes and an enhanced creation suite in an attempt to break the monotony of the last few presentations.

Improved gameplay and greater attention to details in the top modes will. hopefully, result in a more polished product.

Top Modes

MyCAREER

The MyCAREER mode returns this year, not only with a new storyline but new additions that will help elevate its overall quality.

The official announcement of the mode on the game's website revealed, "We heard you loud and clear: you want fully-voiced characters in MyCAREER. We’ve got ‘em. MyCAREER contains voiceover from over two dozen WWE Superstars including Triple H, Braun Strowman, and Bray Wyatt. This mode alone has over 1,000 lines of voiceover."

The implementation of the voiceovers should make it a more immersive experience for the gamer.



The storyline, in which an indie hopeful rises through the ranks of WWE but not before engaging the likes of The Cerebral Assassin, The Monster Among Men and the Reaper of Souls in angles and programs, appears to be a compelling use of the characters that will help break from the more traditional stories and matches elsewhere in the game.



After creating your player to use in the MyCAREER Mode, gamers will have the opportunity to build and enhance their player based on a tree system. Skill progression will allow them to accomplish tasks and conquer levels such as Beast Mode or Charged Fury to ensure their Superstar is ready to battle the best in the MyCAREER mode.

Showcase: Daniel Bryan

This year's Showcase mode is devoted to the WWE career of Daniel Bryan.

The mode documents every one of Bryan's most memorable moments inside WWE, including his 2003 Velocity appearance against a young John Cena. Also included is his magical run to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and his rivalry with The Authority.

With 11 different variations of appearance, the mode gives gamers a look at the evolution of one of this generation's greatest in-ring performers while allowing them the opportunity to play all of his most unforgettable matches.

Creation Suite

With a randomizer and attire mirroring, the creation suite in this year's game gives fans the option of limiting the time it takes to create new Superstars to book against the most recognizable faces on the WWE roster.

So in-depth is this year's suite that fans can customize side plates for their wrestler's title or, if they were lucky enough to scale the ladder of success and retrieve Money in the Bank, their briefcase.

The opportunity to inject more of one's self into the game while limiting the amount of time it takes to do it so gamers can enjoy the product rather than working hard for everything in it is a welcome addition to what looks to be one of the best additions to the WWE gaming library in quite some time.