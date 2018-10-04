Lionel Messi Wants Third Barcelona Treble, Targets Champions League 'Dessert'

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Lionel Messi has revealed his hope of winning a third treble with Barcelona this season and described the UEFA Champions League as the "dessert" at the end of the campaign.

Barca haven't won the Champions League since 2015, but Messi also wants the side to win La Liga and the Copa del Rey this year.

He told Movistar (h/t MailOnline's Amitai Winehouse):

"The Champions League is the dessert for everyone, but to get it you have to be good in the league and cup.

"You have to be good in the league to be well in the Champions League. We will not leave aside any competition.

"The Champions League is special but we will fight for the league and cup."

