Lionel Messi Wants Third Barcelona Treble, Targets Champions League 'Dessert'

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 03: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona celebrates their 3rd goal during the Group B match of the UEFA Champions League between Tottenham Hotspur and FC Barcelona at Wembley Stadium on October 3, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Lionel Messi has revealed his hope of winning a third treble with Barcelona this season and described the UEFA Champions League as the "dessert" at the end of the campaign. 

Barca haven't won the Champions League since 2015, but Messi also wants the side to win La Liga and the Copa del Rey this year.

He told Movistar (h/t MailOnline's Amitai Winehouse): 

"The Champions League is the dessert for everyone, but to get it you have to be good in the league and cup.

"You have to be good in the league to be well in the Champions League. We will not leave aside any competition.

"The Champions League is special but we will fight for the league and cup."

                            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Luis Enrique Leaves Out Jordi Alba Again in Latest Spain Squad

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Luis Enrique Leaves Out Jordi Alba Again in Latest Spain Squad

    Sport EN
    via sport

    Firmino Feared Losing Sight After Vertonghen Finger Incident

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Firmino Feared Losing Sight After Vertonghen Finger Incident

    via Mail Online

    Inside Man City's Bid to Rule the World

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Inside Man City's Bid to Rule the World

    Dean Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R Live: Watch Every Europa League Game

    World Football logo
    World Football

    B/R Live: Watch Every Europa League Game

    via B/R Live