Giuseppe Marotta Reportedly Turns Down Offer to Join Arsenal

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2018

MILAN, ITALY - JULY 26: Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta attends the Serie A 2018/19 Fixture unveiling on July 26, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Outgoing Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta has reportedly turned down an offer from Arsenal because he does not want to move abroad. 

According to Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato.com), the Gunners offered him a contract worth €3.5 million (£3.1 million) per year, but for the time being the 61-year-old does not want to leave Italy.

Marotta will exit Juventus on October 25 at the expiration of his contract.

                                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

