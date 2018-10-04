Giuseppe Marotta Reportedly Turns Down Offer to Join Arsenal

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Outgoing Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta has reportedly turned down an offer from Arsenal because he does not want to move abroad.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato.com), the Gunners offered him a contract worth €3.5 million (£3.1 million) per year, but for the time being the 61-year-old does not want to leave Italy.

Marotta will exit Juventus on October 25 at the expiration of his contract.

