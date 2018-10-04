Napoli Forward Arkadiusz Milik Reportedly Robbed at Gunpoint After Liverpool Win

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik was reportedly robbed at gunpoint after the Partenopei beat Liverpool 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Per Naples-based newspaper Il Mattino (h/t Football Italia) the Polish forward was on his way home at around 2 a.m. when his car was stopped by two men on a motorcycle. One of the men allegedly pointed a gun at Milik and approached him while demanding the 24-year-old's Rolex watch, reportedly worth €20,000.

After taking the watch, the two men were then said to have fled the scene on the motorcycle.

