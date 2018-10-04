Napoli Forward Arkadiusz Milik Reportedly Robbed at Gunpoint After Liverpool Win

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2018

NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 26: Arkadiusz Milik of SSC Napoli scores the 2-0 goal during the serie A match between SSC Napoli and Parma Calcio at Stadio San Paolo on September 26, 2018 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik was reportedly robbed at gunpoint after the Partenopei beat Liverpool 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Per Naples-based newspaper Il Mattino (h/t Football Italia) the Polish forward was on his way home at around 2 a.m. when his car was stopped by two men on a motorcycle. One of the men allegedly pointed a gun at Milik and approached him while demanding the 24-year-old's Rolex watch, reportedly worth €20,000.

After taking the watch, the two men were then said to have fled the scene on the motorcycle.

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

