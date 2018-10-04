Jurgen Klopp Criticises Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Self After Napoli UCL Loss

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp criticised himself and some of his players for Wednesday's 1-0 loss against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League, highlighting Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino as squad members who struggled. He also urged patience over Naby Keita's injury picked up in the match.

Per Mark Jones of the Mirror, the German tactician thought the defeat was mostly down to his side, and not Napoli's fine play:

"Sometimes Bobby [Firmino] ran too long with the ball, or Sadio [Mane] ran too long.

"When that happens, you cannot produce. The midfielders or the full-backs tried to go forward, but we lost the ball and had to go back in the other direction.

"It was intense, but we caused the intensity of the game ourselves.

"It was an interesting looking group before we started and it's still interesting now. We want to play better than we did tonight, but even if we don't play brilliantly, we want a result. Tonight we weren't as good as we could be."

He didn't shy away from criticising himself, either, per Neil Jones of the Liverpool Echo:

Per David Maddock of the Mirror, it's unclear how much time Keita will miss with his back injury, if any:

