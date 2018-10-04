Rio Ferdinand 'Blessed' to Watch Lionel Messi Play with 'Remote Control'

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Rio Ferdinand was full of praise for Lionel Messi on Wednesday night after he scored twice for Barcelona in a 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Argentinian put in a superb performance at Wembley Stadium and could have had even more goals had he not hit the woodwork twice.

Per MailOnline's Kate McGreavy, BT Sport pundit Ferdinand said:

"You have to marvel at this guy here. I feel blessed that I was in this stadium live to be able to watch him. I'll tell my kids about it tomorrow on the school run.

"This guy—what he does on a football pitch is just ridiculous. It's like he's got a remote control in his hand and he assesses the situation and says 'yeah, right' just plotting the location and 'I'll put the ball exactly where I want to put it on a sixpence.'

"His weight of pass, his decision-making is unrivalled, and when he gets in to finish he is cool as you like.

"I was actually thinking he's trying to play one-twos with the post he's that good."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.