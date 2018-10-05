The 2018 Blunder Each MLB Team Must Fix This OffseasonOctober 5, 2018
The 2018 Blunder Each MLB Team Must Fix This Offseason
Ten MLB teams qualified for the 2018 playoffs. Many others had decent-to-promising campaigns.
Yet all 30 teams committed at least one significant blunder—a move they made, or didn't make, between last offseason and today that could haunt them going forward.
Let's assess every team's most costly misstep and why it must be fixed in the months ahead.
American League East
Baltimore Orioles: Not committing to a full-scale rebuild
The Baltimore Orioles entered the 2018 season under the assumption they could contend in the American League East.
Instead, they finished with an abysmal 47-115 record and sold key pieces such as infielder Manny Machado and reliever Zach Britton at or before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.
The Orioles' carcass has mostly been picked clean, but this is the winter they must sell any and all veteran assets and vigorously press the reset button.
Boston Red Sox: Not locking Mookie Betts up long-term
In 2016, Mookie Betts finished second in AL MVP balloting and appeared to be one of the game's fastest-rising stars.
In 2017, Betts regressed a bit; his OPS fell from .897 to .803 and his average from .318 to .264.
In 2018, Betts has exploded back to superstar status. The 25-year-old paced both leagues with a .346 average and .640 slugging percentage and hit 32 home runs with 30 stolen bases.
He's our favorite for the AL MVP. He's also entering his first year of arbitration eligibility, making him a classic candidate for a lucrative long-term extension by the Red Sox.
New York Yankees: Not adding more starting pitching
New York Yankees starters finished 14th in baseball with a 4.05 ERA in 2018. Not terrible, but far from terrific.
Luis Severino wobbled. Jordan Montgomery underwent Tommy John surgery. Sonny Gray posted a 4.90 ERA.
The Yanks should dip their toes deeply into this winter's rich free-agent class and are expected to kick the tires on top-tier position players such as outfielder Bryce Harper and infielder Manny Machado.
New York's biggest need is in the starting rotation, however, and general manager Brian Cashman should aggressively pursue an ace such as left-hander Patrick Corbin.
Tampa Bay Rays: Selling prematurely
The small-market Tampa Bay Rays are in a perpetually tricky position, always stuck between contention and rebuilding.
This season, Tampa Bay waved the white flag at the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline and dealt key assets, including right-hander Chris Archer.
Then, as no one predicted, the Rays finished with 90 wins. What might they have done if they'd bought or at least stood pat in mid-summer?
It's a lesson worth heeding and a blunder to correct heading into 2019—don't throw in the towel too early. Instead, the Rays should build on their success and buy this winter while jealously guarding pieces such as emerging ace Blake Snell.
Toronto Blue Jays: Not committing to a full-scale rebuild
Is there an echo in here?
The other AL East team named after a bird entered the 2018 season under the assumption it could contend.
Instead, the Blue Jays finished 35 games out of first place and ended up trading franchise third baseman Josh Donaldson to the Cleveland Indians for a pittance.
With Boston and New York again the toast of the division, it's past time for the Jays to hang a "for sale" sign and rebuild around top prospect and budding superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
American League Central
Chicago White Sox: Rushing the rebuild
In the midst of another losing season, the Chicago White Sox called up top pitching prospect Michael Kopech in late August.
The hard-throwing 22-year-old right-hander engendered excitement, but after just four starts he tore his ulnar collateral ligament and heard those three dreaded words: Tommy John surgery.
Kopech will likely be back by 2020, and his injury may have occurred without an early MLB call-up.
But it was a lesson for Chicago: Stockpiling young talent with an eye on the future requires a combination of patience, timing and delayed gratification.
Cleveland Indians: Not doing enough to address the game's longest title drought
The Cleveland Indians won the AL Central going away. They could make a run and end baseball's longest active championship drought.
The counterpoint: The AL Central is a laughably weak division. No club besides the Indians finished with a winning record.
The Tribe's 91 wins were the fewest of any Junior Circuit playoff qualifier. The bullpen, especially, went from dominant to ho-hum, as Cleveland's relief corps finished 13th in the AL with a 4.60 ERA despite a deadline trade for left-hander Brad Hand. Last offseason, meanwhile, they made only ancillary additions.
Assuming the Indians don't win it all this year, they need to get aggressive over the winter and do what it takes to hoist a trophy before their window closes.
Detroit Tigers: Not trading Michael Fulmer
Last winter, Michael Fulmer was coming off a Rookie of the Year campaign in 2016 and an All-Star nod in 2017. He was one of the game's more intriguing 25-and-under pitchers.
The Detroit Tigers were rebuilding but opted to keep Fulmer. In 2018, his ERA ballooned to a career-worst 4.69 and he threw a career-low 132.1 innings. Oops.
You could argue Detroit should keep him and hope his value rebounds. Another subpar season, however, would erase the memory of his past success. This winter, it's conceivable that the Tigers convince a contender to part with multiple top prospects in the hope Fulmer's 2018 dip was a mere aberration.
If so, they should pounce.
Kansas City Royals: Not committing to a full-scale rebuild
The Kansas City Royals hemmed and hawed last winter, letting some key free agents go (Lorenzo Cain, Eric Hosmer) and re-signing others (Mike Moustakas).
The plan, if there was one, was aimed toward contention.
Kansas City's 58-104 record speaks to the wisdom of that approach.
Now, the Royals need to strip it down and start over, adding as much young talent as possible and accepting that their glory 2014-15 run is nothing more than a warm, fuzzy memory.
Minnesota Twins: Firing manager Paul Molitor
In 2017, Paul Molitor guided the Minnesota Twins to a surprise wild-card berth and won AL Manager of the Year.
Less than 12 months after receiving the prize, he's out of a job.
Yes, the Twins regressed this season, but their 78-84 finish wasn't atrocious. A number of young players the Twins were counting on to produce took steps backward. Injuries played a role.
Pinning that on Molitor, however, is a stretch. Now, the onus is on executives Derek Falvey and Thad Levine to find a skipper who can make those problems go away and return the Twinkies to the playoffs posthaste. La Velle E. Neal III of the Star-Tribune cited a list of possible candidates, including Sandy Alomar Jr., Brad Ausmus and Jeff Banister, among others.
If one of those names or someone else doesn't pan out, the Twins will be victims of the adage, "you don't know what you've got till it's gone."
American League West
Houston Astros: Not acquiring a premium catcher
The Houston Astros are tough to critique. They captured their first title in franchise history last season and followed that up with a 103-win campaign.
If we're picking nits, it's at catcher.
Simply put, the trio of Brian McCann (.212 average), Max Stassi (.226 average) and Martin Maldonado (.231 average) did not befit a defending champion.
This winter, the Astros should make a strong play for a free agent such as Wilson Ramos or a trade target such as the Miami Marlins' J.T. Realmuto to shore up one of their few weaknesses.
Los Angeles Angels: Not locking Mike Trout up long-term
In September, Fancred's Jon Heyman reported the following: "The Angels are expected to try again to make Mike Trout a lifetime Angel when they discuss a contract this winter."
Trout might take the bait and could become MLB's first $500 million man in the process.
On the other hand, Trout might have soured on the notion after yet again missing the playoffs. He's the best player on the planet and has taken a scant 12 at-bats on the biggest stage.
The Angels should have made their strongest pitch after they landed two-way Japanese star Shohei Ohtani in December 2017 and excitement was high.
Trout is locked in with the Halos through 2020. Can they convince him to stay in Anaheim for the long haul after another also-ran finish? They'd better try.
Oakland Athletics: Not acquiring starting pitching
The Oakland Athletics came out of nowhere to win 97 games and make the playoffs. Tip your cap once again to executive Billy Beane and his small-market smarts.
Yet, when the A's went into the AL Wild Card Game against the powerful Yankees, they relied on a bullpen strategy that seems innovative when it works and like an ill-fitting Band-Aid when it doesn't.
Call us old-fashioned, but when it comes to the postseason, it pays to have multiple aces up your sleeve. As shockingly good as Oakland was in 2018, its starters finished with a ho-hum 4.17 ERA.
If Beane and Co. hope to build on their latest success, adding a top-shelf arm to the rotation ought to be a priority.
Seattle Mariners: Trusting in Jerry Dipoto
The Seattle Mariners are the "proud" owners of baseball's longest active playoff drought at 17 years and counting.
Yet, for some reason, they're sticking with general manager Jerry Dipoto (for the time being, at least).
Since being hired by the M's in September 2015, Dipoto has made a flurry of trades. Some have panned out; others haven't. But they haven't gotten Seattle over the hump. At what point does that fall on the decision-maker's shoulders?
"We're at a bit of a crossroads in looking at where we are as a club and trying to determine how we get to a championship level, because we've taken two steps forward and then three steps back—and that's on us," Dipoto said on 710 ESPN Seattle.
"Us," Jerry...or you?
Texas Rangers: Not committing to a full-scale rebuild
Sure, the Texas Rangers traded left-hander Cole Hamels prior to the July 31 trade deadline. But do they see the writing on the wall after a 67-95 last-place finish?
It doesn't sound like it, if you listen to GM Jon Daniels.
"Our goal and our belief is we can take steps forward next year," Daniels told reporters. "I don't believe in the word 'tanking' or that sort of thing. That's not in our mindset. There are a lot of ways we can get better."
The Rangers are looking up at four teams in their division. The moment for a no-holds-barred rebuild is now. Yes, it'll sting in the moment, but it's the only correct course of action.
National League East
Atlanta Braves: Not bolstering the bullpen
The Atlanta Braves blossomed ahead of schedule behind a stout young core, won the National League East and have a chance to shine in October.
What a cool story.
If they fall short of postseason glory, the blame might fall on a bullpen that posted a 4.15 ERA and lacks the door-slamming presence that's so often needed this time of year.
No one denies the Braves are a club on the rise. If they do one thing this winter, it should be adding arms to the relief corps as they try to morph from surprise contender into perennial powerhouse.
Miami Marlins: Not trading J.T. Realmuto
Last winter, the Marlins traded current potential NL MVP Christian Yelich and uber-slugger Giancarlo Stanton, among others. One guy they held on to? Catcher J.T. Realmuto.
Realmuto emerged as arguably the best catcher in baseball in 2018, as he led all backstops with 4.8 WAR according to FanGraphs' measure.
Too bad he did it for a club that isn't contending any time soon.
Realmuto is entering his second year of arbitration eligibility and is controllable through 2020. His value might have been marginally higher with an extra year of club control last offseason, but the Fish should dangle him regardless.
New York Mets: Not blowing up the starting rotation
The New York Mets rolled into 2018 hoping for health and production from their once-vaunted starting rotation. What's that thing about the definition of insanity?
Jacob deGrom put together a Cy Young-caliber season, but the rest of the New York starters battled injuries and inconsistency.
Obviously, the Mets shouldn't give any of their arms away. But as they try to restock a farm system Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ranked No. 21 in baseball, they should listen to offers on everyone up to and including deGrom.
Philadelphia Phillies: Not bolstering the bullpen
Like the Braves, the Philadelphia Phillies contended earlier than expected. Unlike the Braves, they faded down the stretch and missed the playoffs.
The Phils have ample payroll flexibility going forward along with young talent. In September, Heyman speculated they might sign Harper and Machado this offseason.
That's probably a pipe dream. More realistically, they need to address a bullpen that posted a 4.19 ERA and blew 20 saves.
If they do that, they'll be neck-and-neck with Atlanta in the up-and-coming department.
Washington Nationals: Not making a decision on Bryce Harper
Speaking of Harper, the Washington Nationals treaded water in his contract year.
Instead of either forcing the issue and inking him to an extension or trading him at the deadline when it was obvious they were fading from contention, the Nats took the middle way and got the worst of both worlds.
Now, they need to make a steadfast game plan. Are they going all-in to re-up their franchise player, or are they moving on?
Straddling the fence is no longer an option.
National League Central
Chicago Cubs: Signing the wrong high-priced ace
We don't mean to kick the Chicago Cubs while they're down.
First, the Cubbies lost the divisional tiebreaker to the Milwaukee Brewers. Then they fell in the NL Wild Card Game to the Colorado Rockies.
As Chicago tries to pick up the pieces and get back to its 2016 championship form, it'll undoubtedly ruminate on the decision to sign Yu Darvish to a six-year, $126 million deal last offseason. Darvish struggled for the Cubbies and ultimately underwent season-ending elbow surgery.
The lesson for the Cubs isn't to avoid high-priced pitchers. In fact, another top-shelf arm might top their winter shopping list. But you have to sign the right arm, which necessitates a perfect cocktail of due diligence and old-fashioned luck.
Cincinnati Reds: Not trading Billy Hamilton
The Cincinnati Reds had no chance of contending heading into 2018. They also had center fielder Billy Hamilton.
Hamilton is no one's idea of a complete player, but he stole 59 bases and posted nine defensive runs saved in 2017. He had value as a trade chip for a rebuilding club.
The Reds kept him, however, and his stolen bases (34) and DRS (4) declined.
Hamilton can become a free agent in 2020. Now is the time for Cincinnati to trade him to a contender in need of a speedy, glove-first outfield specialist.
Milwaukee Brewers: Not acquiring an ace
Kudos to the Milwaukee Brewers for knocking the Cubs off their perch and advancing to the division series. With the A's eliminated, they're the 2018 postseason's small-market team du jour.
If the Brew Crew don't make a deep run, their lack of a dominant ace might be the culprit.
Wade Miley? Gio Gonzalez? Jhoulys Chacin? Those are decent mid-rotation options but hardly rotation-fronting studs.
Obviously, the Brewers are contenders. This winter, they need to act like it and go all-in on a pitcher in the Patrick Corbin mold.
Pittsburgh Pirates: Not knowing whether they were retooling or rebuilding
What's up with the Pittsburgh Pirates?
Last winter, they traded ace Gerrit Cole and outfielder Andrew McCutchen. Fans started a petition calling for principal owner Bob Nutting to sell the team.
Then, after getting off to a decent start, they dealt outfielder Austin Meadows and hard-throwing right-hander Tyler Glasnow to the Rays for Chris Archer at the deadline.
To be fair, the Bucs finished above .500 at 82-79. To be honest, that was "good" enough for fourth place.
It's time for the Pirates to chart a course and stick with it, regardless of the momentary winds.
St. Louis Cardinals: Underestimating themselves
The St. Louis Cardinals fired manager Mike Matheny in July and didn't make any significant deadline additions. To the contrary, they traded outfielder Tommy Pham.
Then, a funny thing happened on the way to the rebuild. The Cards remained in the NL playoff hunt until late in the season. Considering the Cubs' and Brewers' shortcomings, St. Louis might have made the dance with even a few minor moves.
Gazing forward, the Cardinals have a wealth of young pitching they can leverage on the big league roster and in trade negotiations.
They're contenders in a winnable division, and they should behave as such.
National League West
Arizona Diamondbacks: Resting on their laurels
The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed the NL's top wild-card slot in 2017. They were coiled and ready to sink their fangs into the Senior Circuit hierarchy.
They didn't make any major moves over the winter, however, and regressed to the tune of a third-place finish.
Now, with Corbin set to hit free agency, the Snakes are at risk of slithering into irrelevance.
The NL West has produced more than one postseason qualifier in four of the last five seasons. The competition is fierce. This has to be a winter of decisive action for Arizona.
Colorado Rockies: Not acquiring another ace
Kyle Freeland dealt 6.2 strong innings in the Rockies' NL Wild Card Game win over the Cubs. Keep your eye on the 25-year-old lefty.
Still, Rockies starters ranked 18th in baseball with a 4.17 ERA. If they're ever going to win a World Series, they have to stockpile pitching for the games where they can't rely on the Coors Field effect.
They've accepted this reality under manager and former pitcher/pitching coach Bud Black. The Rockies gave Wade Davis the most lucrative contract on a yearly basis in MLB history last winter.
We'll see if Colorado continues its 2018 run. No matter what, it needs to go hard after a co-ace to pair with Freeland.
Los Angeles Dodgers: Letting the Kershaw saga play out
After establishing himself as the best pitcher of his generation for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw wrestled with injury issues beginning in 2016.
The lefty hasn't eclipsed 200 innings in any season since 2015 while making multiple trips to the disabled list.
That said, he's a generational talent when healthy. In 161.1 innings this season, he posted a 2.73 ERA. We'll see what he does in the postseason, where he sports an un-Kershaw-like 4.35 ERA, but he's the Dodgers' Guy with a capital "G."
He can also opt out after this season and either sign elsewhere or force the Dodgers to lock him into an even richer long-term contract. Any deal that carries Kershaw into his late 30s will carry serious risk. Letting him go will leave egg on the Dodgers' face, especially if they don't snap their 30-year title drought.
Damned if they do, damned if they don't. Probably should have figured this out sooner.
San Diego Padres: Signing a high-priced veteran
The San Diego Padres are the definition of a rebuilding team. Yet, they decided to sign first baseman Eric Hosmer to a franchise-record eight-year, $144 million pact in February.
Hosmer proceeded to hit .253 with a .720 OPS, respectable numbers for a utility infielder but not for a nine-figure acquisition at a key offensive position.
Adding salt to the wound, Hosmer betrayed his reputation as a plus defender with a minus-2.6 ultimate zone rating at first.
The Friars have a stellar farm system but aren't on the doorstep of contention in a deep division. This winter, they should bide their time and avoid any payroll-strangling commitments.
San Francisco Giants: Trying to make another even-year run
The San Francisco Giants tried to make one more run in 2018 by acquiring veterans such as third baseman Evan Longoria and outfielder Andrew McCutchen.
The even-year magic officially ended. Injuries and backsliding struck across the roster. Even franchise icons Buster Posey and Madison Bumgarner weren't immune.
After firing GM Bobby Evans, it's time for the Giants to take a long, hard look in the mirror.
Three titles in five years was undeniably impressive, but tinkering around the edges of a fading core won't cut it any longer.
All statistics courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.