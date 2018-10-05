The 2018 Blunder Each MLB Team Must Fix This Offseason

6 of 6

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks: Resting on their laurels

The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed the NL's top wild-card slot in 2017. They were coiled and ready to sink their fangs into the Senior Circuit hierarchy.

They didn't make any major moves over the winter, however, and regressed to the tune of a third-place finish.

Now, with Corbin set to hit free agency, the Snakes are at risk of slithering into irrelevance.

The NL West has produced more than one postseason qualifier in four of the last five seasons. The competition is fierce. This has to be a winter of decisive action for Arizona.

Colorado Rockies: Not acquiring another ace

Kyle Freeland dealt 6.2 strong innings in the Rockies' NL Wild Card Game win over the Cubs. Keep your eye on the 25-year-old lefty.

Still, Rockies starters ranked 18th in baseball with a 4.17 ERA. If they're ever going to win a World Series, they have to stockpile pitching for the games where they can't rely on the Coors Field effect.

They've accepted this reality under manager and former pitcher/pitching coach Bud Black. The Rockies gave Wade Davis the most lucrative contract on a yearly basis in MLB history last winter.

We'll see if Colorado continues its 2018 run. No matter what, it needs to go hard after a co-ace to pair with Freeland.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Letting the Kershaw saga play out

After establishing himself as the best pitcher of his generation for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw wrestled with injury issues beginning in 2016.

The lefty hasn't eclipsed 200 innings in any season since 2015 while making multiple trips to the disabled list.

That said, he's a generational talent when healthy. In 161.1 innings this season, he posted a 2.73 ERA. We'll see what he does in the postseason, where he sports an un-Kershaw-like 4.35 ERA, but he's the Dodgers' Guy with a capital "G."

He can also opt out after this season and either sign elsewhere or force the Dodgers to lock him into an even richer long-term contract. Any deal that carries Kershaw into his late 30s will carry serious risk. Letting him go will leave egg on the Dodgers' face, especially if they don't snap their 30-year title drought.

Damned if they do, damned if they don't. Probably should have figured this out sooner.

San Diego Padres: Signing a high-priced veteran

The San Diego Padres are the definition of a rebuilding team. Yet, they decided to sign first baseman Eric Hosmer to a franchise-record eight-year, $144 million pact in February.

Hosmer proceeded to hit .253 with a .720 OPS, respectable numbers for a utility infielder but not for a nine-figure acquisition at a key offensive position.

Adding salt to the wound, Hosmer betrayed his reputation as a plus defender with a minus-2.6 ultimate zone rating at first.

The Friars have a stellar farm system but aren't on the doorstep of contention in a deep division. This winter, they should bide their time and avoid any payroll-strangling commitments.

San Francisco Giants: Trying to make another even-year run

The San Francisco Giants tried to make one more run in 2018 by acquiring veterans such as third baseman Evan Longoria and outfielder Andrew McCutchen.

The even-year magic officially ended. Injuries and backsliding struck across the roster. Even franchise icons Buster Posey and Madison Bumgarner weren't immune.

After firing GM Bobby Evans, it's time for the Giants to take a long, hard look in the mirror.

Three titles in five years was undeniably impressive, but tinkering around the edges of a fading core won't cut it any longer.

All statistics courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.