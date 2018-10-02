Final 2018 MLB Awards Race Odds for MVP, Cy Young, ROY and More

0 of 8

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

As it turns out, 162 games weren't enough to settle the 2018 MLB season.

The races in both the National League West and NL Central required an extra game, as the Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers jostled for postseason positions.

The Brewers and Dodgers prevailed. The Cubs and Rockies are headed for the do-or-die NL Wild Card Game on Tuesday.

As we await further action, here are the final awards-race odds for both leagues, generated by Bleacher Report—meaning Manager of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Cy Young and MVP.