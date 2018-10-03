Mitchell Robinson Won't Return vs. Nets After Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson left Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets with a sprained ankle.

Robinson was injured in the fourth quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game. He had two points and two rebounds before the injury and was replaced by Noah Vonleh.

The team has not announced a timetable for Robinson's return.

A second-round pick in June's draft, Mitchell emerged as a likely rotation cog after a big summer. He recorded six points and seven rebounds in his preseason debut, highlighted by a scuffle with Wizards forward Markieff Morris.

"He could have helped his team out tonight if he'd just be quiet. I didn't say nothing to him," said Robinson, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. "If he would've just hushed and continued to play the game, but he wanted to keep going. He got out. We got the win; I kept playing."

Mitchell has already emerged as a potential rim-running and rim-protecting menace, and an ankle sprain shouldn't keep him out for that much time. Vonleh would see an increase in minutes if Mitchell is sidelined into the regular season. Enes Kanter will continue to start.