Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

The Green Bay Packers (2-1-1) will try to earn their first road victory of the season on Sunday when they visit the Detroit Lions (1-3) as small favorites at the sportsbooks in this NFC North matchup. The Packers are coming off a 22-0 win over the Buffalo Bills at home last week after falling 31-17 to the Washington Redskins on the road.

NFL point spread: The Packers opened as one-point favorites; the total was 51.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 24.9-19.9 Lions (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Packers can cover the spread

Green Bay is much more familiar with Detroit than Washington, winning 27 of the past 35 meetings straight up, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. The Packers have also covered the spread in six of their last eight games on the road versus teams with losing records.

The Lions have played one good game so far this year, topping the New England Patriots two weeks ago in a Sunday night contest. While they played the Dallas Cowboys tough last week as well, Aaron Rodgers is an elite player compared to Dak Prescott. Rodgers looked healthier against Buffalo, and Green Bay's defense played better, and those two promising factors should lead to another positive result here.

Why the Lions can cover the spread

Detroit was much-improved in its second home game when compared to its first, and that big win over New England gave the team a lot of confidence. The Lions have actually covered the spread in each of their last three games despite losing two of them, which were both decided by three points or less.

The Lions have been performing well since getting embarrassed in a 48-17 loss to the New York Jets on national television in Week 1, and this is the perfect time for them to prove they are on the right track under first-year head coach Matt Patricia.

Smart betting pick

The jury is still out on Patricia and will be until he proves he can win divisional games like this against teams he is not as familiar with. As the former defensive coordinator of the Patriots, it was understandable for him to know the tendencies of his old team, especially weaknesses. Detroit is just 3-7 ATS in its last 10 home games versus NFC North opponents, and that trend will continue. Take Green Bay to win and cover.

NFL betting trends

The Packers are 27-8 SU in their last 35 games vs the Lions.

The total has gone over in the Packers' last five games vs the Lions.

The Lions are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games vs their division at home.

All NFL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.