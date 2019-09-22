Eric Ebron, Parris Campbell, Colts Fantasy Outlook After T.Y. Hilton's Injury

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts' offense will have a tough time replacing four-time Pro Bowler T.Y. Hilton in the passing attack, but quarterback Jacoby Brissett will have to turn to Eric Ebron, Jack Doyle and some unproven weapons at receiver in hopes of moving the football.

The extent of Hilton's injury isn't yet known, but he was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons due to a quad injury.

Along with Indianapolis coach Frank Reich, fantasy football owners are wondering which offensive weapons will step up in Hilton's absence.

As Jack Doyle missed five games with a hip injury early last season, Ebron proved to be a force in the red zone in Indianapolis. The 6'4", 253-pound tight end established career highs in catches (66), yards (750) and touchdowns (13).

There weren't many better than Ebron from the slot in 2018, per Pro Football Focus:

His ability to quickly get on the same page as Andrew Luck last year resulted in big-time production. Now, he will have to continue to work on his chemistry with Brissett. Until proven otherwise, he remains a viable option for fantasy owners as the Colts will have to replace Hilton's production.

Meanwhile, rookie Parris Campbell could get the opportunity to showcase his 4.31 speed more as the Colts look for someone to stretch the field in Hilton's absence. He entered the day with just two catches but one was a touchdown and he has seen more action with Hilton on the sideline.

Fantasy owners will need to proceed with caution, though, with Campbell. Though he has big-play capabilities, he will have to prove he can consistently produce in the Colts' offense.

Second-year wideout Zach Pascal may also see a bigger role in the offense now. He scored Sunday while he and Deon Cain had seen significant playing time over the first two games. They each saw more than 30 snaps in Week 2, matching only Hilton among receivers while playing more than either Campbell or Chester Rogers.

None of these players are likely to evolve into a must-start in Hilton's absence, but it may be worth keeping an eye on them, potentially making him a bench stash in deeper leagues.