Southampton vs. Chelsea: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Southampton are the next side who will be tasked with stopping Maurizio Sarri's impressive Chelsea side in the Premier League in 2018-19.

The Blues travel to St Mary's on the back of two successive draws in the top flight, although they performed well in the 1-1 against Liverpool last weekend. In Eden Hazard, they have the division's top scorer and arguably best player at the moment too.

Saints are still languishing near the bottom of the Premier League table with just one win from their seven games so far. They did, however, earn a penalty-shootout win over Everton on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup.

With Liverpool hosting Manchester City later in the day, Chelsea can go temporarily top with a win here. Here are the broadcast details for the match, the odds and a preview of what should be an intriguing game on the south coast.

Date: Sunday, October 7

Time: 2:15 p.m. (BST), 9:15 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark

Southampton win (9/2)

Draw (11/4)

Chelsea win (31/50)

Saints out to Halt Red-Hot Hazard

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Based on the evidence of recent weeks, Southampton, or indeed any team, are going to find Hazard too difficult to handle.

Last week he made major contributions in back-to-back matches against Liverpool, netting a brilliant individual goal to see the Blues past the Reds in the Carabao Cup and then capping off a slick team move in the next fixture at Stamford Bridge.

Per Sky Sports Premier League, during his time in England this has been his best start to a campaign:

It's not just the goals that make Hazard so special, though. On the ball he is so difficult to contain, as his touch, awareness and change of pace make him almost impossible to pin down, regardless of the attention paid to him from opposition defenders.

The man himself conceded that he's aware of just how highly football fans regard him at the moment:

Southampton will have plenty of defensive work to do on Sunday, as Sarri's side will arrive on the south coast with a plan to dominate the ball.

That means there'll be a physical toll placed on the midfield and defence, especially after an intense game against Everton in midweek. Manager Mark Hughes will be pleased that he appears to have found a reliable centre-forward in the form of Danny Ings, though.

The on-loan Liverpool made was on the scoresheet at Goodison Park on Tuesday, continuing his bright beginning to the season. He has four already for the campaign.

However, as Radio Solent's Adam Blackmore noted after Southampton's loss to Wolves recently, Southampton have struggled to get the better of the top sides in the division:

It's hard to see that changing on Sunday. Chelsea will be faced with a deep-sitting opponent and may have to be patient at times. But in Jorginho they have the player to control the game and in Hazard a forward who can unpick locks.

For the Blues putting pressure on both City and Liverpool is imperative ahead of the international break. Expect Chelsea to turn on the style as a result and for Saints to be in for a long afternoon.

Prediction: Southampton 0-2 Chelsea