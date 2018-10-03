Georgia Baseball Player Adam Sasser Kicked off Team for Alleged Racial Slur

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

University of Georgia baseball player Adam Sasser has been kicked off the team after he allegedly shouted racist remarks at Bulldogs quarterback Justin Fields during Saturday's 38-12 win over Tennessee.

According to ESPN.com's David M. Hale, Sasser's alleged remarks were highlighted in a Facebook post by UGA junior Klarissa Gulebian. Her friend, Africa Buggs, alerted Georgia baseball coach Scott Stricklin and athletic director Greg McGarity of the incident via email, per DawgNation's Chip Towers.



"I personally didn't hear the words that he said," Gulebian said, per Towers. "When I reached them there were words being exchanged. My friends were telling him, 'Hey, you can't say that. That's not OK.' A little while later, they started saying again, 'I still hear you saying that' and started arguing again. That's when I ended up involving a police officer."

Gulebian also said she intervened because no one else in Sasser's section was taking action.

"Everyone else around him wasn't saying anything, just laughing at the situation," she said, per Hale. "So, I involved the police officer and told him there was somebody using racial slurs."

Asked about the allegations Tuesday, head football coach Kirby Smart said they are "unacceptable" if true.

"We’re trying to build a program on tolerance and mutual respect," he added, per Towers. "You can't control what other people say, but the expectation is that people that are part of our program and come to our games share the same beliefs that we do. It's sad that something like this would happen. I'm disappointed. But it doesn't affect our family, our unit here and our kids have been great. It's not something I've had to address with them. I've addressed it with Justin. That’s the most important thing."