Tyreek Hill, Conley, Spencer Ware Fantasy Outlook with Sammy Watkins Injured

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins will miss Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens because of a foot injury, according to Sam Mellinger of the Kansas City Star, so Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will turn to Tyreek Hill and the rest of the receiving corps to help move the football.

Fantasy football owners will also want to know what Watkins' absence could mean to their respective squads.

While Hill is already a must-start, his fantasy value has further increased with one of Kansas City's top receiving threats sidelined. Mahomes will likely lean on his most trusted targets even more.

Last year's breakout performance cemented Hill as one of the top playmakers in the Chiefs offense. He hauled in 75 catches for 1,183 yards and seven touchdowns in 2017, using his game-changing speed to torch defenses.

He has been even better this season, recording 66 receptions for a team-leading 1,119 yards and 11 touchdowns through the first 12 games.

Defenses will likely zone in on Hill even more with Watkins hurt, but that type of speed is hard to contain. He remains a valuable fantasy player regardless as long as he is healthy.

Meanwhile, 2015 third-round pick Chris Conley may finally see a bigger role in Andy Reid's offense. The fourth-year wideout got off to another slow start this year, managing just 149 yards through the first 10 games. He did, however, have a breakout game in Week 11, nabbing seven catches for 74 yards and two scores against the Los Angeles Rams.

Conley may be worth a stash on the bench for fantasy owners with room on the roster, but given he had two catches or fewer in nine of his first 10 games this season, he'd be a risky start until he puts up better numbers consistently, especially now that 2014 first-round pick Kelvin Benjamin is a Chief.

Running back Spencer Ware should also see an increase in action now that Kareem Hunt is no longer with the team. Ware had been used mainly in the passing game prior to Hunt's release, but he figures to be the No. 1 option in the backfield for Kansas City.

Ware is averaging 4.8 yards per carry this season, albeit in limited action, and he has proved he can be a factor catching passes out of the backfield. Baltimore poses a tough matchup, but moving forward, Ware should be worthy of a starting spot for fantasy owners.

Tight end Travis Kelce, of course, is a must-start regardless of who else is on the field with him. But with Watkins banged up, Kelce's targets—like Hill's—will only increase.

With Kansas City's scorching start to the season, there's no question the Chiefs are capable of finding the end zone frequently. But outside of Hill and Kelce, both of whom figure to be unavailable in leagues, it's difficult for fantasy owners to take a chance on some of the other Kansas City receivers while feeling confident on a weekly basis.