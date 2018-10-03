LeSean McCoy Accused of Physical Abuse by Ex-Girlfriend Delicia Cordon

LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at New Era Field on August 26, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York.
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has been accused of physically abusing his former girlfriend Delicia Cordon. 

Per ESPN.com's Mike Rodak, Cordon made the allegations against McCoy in an amended lawsuit filed in a Georgia court on Tuesday. 

"McCoy is extremely strong and was heavy-handed," Cordon's lawsuit reads. "He would often grab Plaintiff in a manner that was painful and would leave Plaintiff's skin reddened. McCoy did not care who was around when he would become enraged. McCoy once physically kicked Plaintiff out of the bed.

In July, an Instagram user posted images to the site of Cordon with cuts and bruises on her face and accused McCoy of being responsible for an intruder entering the house where Cordon stays in Atlanta (owned by McCoy) and hitting her in the face with a handgun. 

In a statement about the incident (h/t NFL Network's Mike Garafolo), Cordon's attorneys noted she was "physically assaulted by a male assailant" and the "assailant demanded specific items of jewelry that had been previously gifted to Ms. Cordon by Mr. McCoy."

In a civil suit filed against McCoy in August, Cordon accused McCoy of child abuse against his son and beating his dog. She didn't bring up any instance of physical abuse by McCoy against her in that lawsuit. 

McCoy denied the initial allegations on Twitter, writing the claims are "totally baseless and offensive."

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted in September that the NFL's investigation into the allegations against McCoy remains ongoing, and police had yet to "uncover anything incriminating" against the Bills running back. 

 

