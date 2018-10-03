Barcelona Beat Tottenham in Champions League Play Behind Lionel Messi Brace

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 in a thrilling UEFA Champions League clash at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

Philippe Coutinho slotted home the opening goal after just 92 seconds, and Ivan Rakitic volleyed a brilliant second just before the half-hour mark.

Harry Kane fired past goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen after the break to give Spurs hope, before Messi, who had already hit the post twice, finished off a neat move to restore Barcelona's two-goal lead.

Erik Lamela gave Spurs hope with a shot which took a deflection off defender Clement Lenglet and beat Ter Stegen to make it 3-2.

Spurs pressed hard for an equaliser in the closing stages, but it was Messi who had the final say. A low ball in from Alba found the Argentine completely unmarked, and he gave Hugo Lloris no chance with a clinical finish.

Messi and Barcelona are on a Champions League Mission

Barcelona arrived at Wembley after going three games without a win, but they turned on the style against Tottenham.

The early goal allowed them to settle, and Rakitic's brilliant second put them firmly in control of the match after just 28 minutes.

Messi was at the heart of everything for Barcelona. His desire, running off the ball and creativity in possession was simply too much for Spurs.

He was involved in Barcelona's first two goals, hit the post twice, and then bagged Barcelona's third and fourth of the night.

ESPN FC's Mark Ogden said he's on a different planet:

Messi spoke at the start of the season about how the club are determined to claim glory in Europe, per football journalist Rik Sharma:

He scored a hat-trick against PSV Eindhoven in Barcelona's opening group game and followed that up with two more against Spurs.

It seems clear that Messi's mission this season is Champions League glory.

Spurs Face Real Struggle to Qualify from Group

Tottenham deserve credit for the character they showed in making the game a real battle despite twice going two goals down to the Spanish champions.

Mauricio Pochettino's team were without a host of regulars too. Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Jan Vertonghen and Mousa Dembele were all ruled out through injury.

However, the harsh reality is that after two group games they sit third in Group B with zero points, while Barcelona and Inter Milan top the table with six points.

Their next two games will be against PSV, who are also pointless after two games, and Spurs will have to win both games if they are to have any chance of progressing.

Ernesto Valverde's Team Selection Vindicated as Arthur Shines at Wembley

Valverde made changes to his team for Wednesday's clash and was vindicated as his team claimed an important win.

Lenglet came in for the suspended Samuel Umtiti, while Nelson Semedo replaced the injured Sergi Roberto at right-back.

However, it was further forward where Valverde's changes really paid off. The Barcelona boss opted to leave out Ousmane Dembele and hand summer signing Arthur his first Champions League start.

It proved to be an excellent decision. Dembele's omission allowed Alba to get forwards down the left, and he set up Coutinho's opener and Messi's two goals.

Arthur was also influential in midfield, helping Barcelona control the game. Spanish football reporter Lee Roden explained why he was so important to the win:

The lineup also offered Barcelona's full-backs more protection and meant the defence was not as vulnerable as it has been in recent games.

Squawka's Muhammad Butt felt Valverde's team selection also played a role in Rakitic's goal:

Valverde has been keen to change his team this season, but his rotations have not always worked out.

It was a big call to bring in Arthur for a such a high-profile match, but the Brazilian showed he can play an important role for the club in his debut season.

What's Next?

Tottenham return to Premier League action on Saturday at home to Cardiff City. Barcelona play on Sunday, as they travel to the Mestalla to take on Valencia.