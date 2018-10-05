Manchester United vs. Newcastle: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United will aim to end a run of four matches without a win as they take on struggling Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Magpies have not tasted victory in the Premier League this season, and their form means they go into the game in the relegation zone.

The hosts are favourites to claim all three points but will need to improve if they are to win. They were booed off after their goalless draw against Valencia in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Date: Saturday, October 6

Time: 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 1 (U.K), NBC (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport App (UK), NBC Sports App

Odds: Manchester United win: 9-20, Newcastle win: 13-2, Draw: 333/100

Manchester United are enduring a difficult season and are in need of a good result to boost the mood around Old Trafford going into the international break.

Sports writer Daniel Harris offered his view on the current situation:

The pressure is on Mourinho with his team looking ponderous in possession, showing defensive vulnerability and lacking ideas in attack.

Midfielder Paul Pogba has also been banned from speaking to the press after previously saying the team needed to attack more, according to Sky Sports News.

Manchester United's attack has been lacking this season despite the presence of quality forwards such as Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in the squad.

Football writer Liam Canning noted their lack of goals:

The Red Devils are under pressure to deliver a good performance and a win on Saturday. Anything less will further inflame an already tense situation at the club.

Newcastle may not have won yet this season, but they have had a tough start with games against Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Magpies lack pace and power in attack, but defensively they are solid and manager Rafael Benitez will be expected to employ a conservative approach.

The onus will be on Manchester United to break down Newcastle, but the visitors will look to frustrate the Red Devils and make it another tough day for Mourinho's men.