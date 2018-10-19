Leonard Fournette Ruled Out vs. Texans in Week 7 with Hamstring Injury

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The injury woes continue for Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette. The team announced on Friday that Fournette would not play against the Houston Texans in Week 7 this Sunday due to his lingering hamstring injury, according to Hays Carlyon of 1010xl.com.

The 23-year-old has battled hamstring issues that have caused him to miss four games in 2018. The second-year star originally suffered the injury in Week 1 against the New York Giants, and he sat out the next two contests before returning in Week 4.

After carrying the ball 11 times against the New York Jets on Sept. 30, he was removed from the game and didn't return with tightness in his hamstring. The Jaguars also ruled him out for Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fournette had a solid rookie campaign with Jacksonville in 2017. He had 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games to help the Jaguars win the AFC South.

Given the hot-and-cold style of quarterback Blake Bortles, the Jaguars' best path to success comes from having a strong rushing attack and having the defense set the offense up with a short field.

The Jaguars will turn to T.J. Yeldon as their primary running back with Fournette sidelined. The former Alabama star has been terrific with 299 yards on 67 carries this season.