MLB Playoffs 2018: Latest Bracket, Format Details and World Series Predictions

MLB Playoffs 2018: Latest Bracket, Format Details and World Series PredictionsOctober 3, 2018
After the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers won tiebreaker games to win National League Central and West Divisions, respectively, the Colorado Rockies and the Chicago Cubs got the postseason started in record-setting fashion.
The two teams battled for 13 innings—the longest win-or-go-home game in Major League Baseball postseason history—before the Rockies advanced to the Divisional Series with a 2-1 victory.
Backup catcher Tony Wolters drove home the winning run when he singled with two out in the top of the 13th off of Kyle Hendricks. The Cubs were unable to rally in the bottom of the inning and they were eliminated on their home field.
The Rockies will meet the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Divisional Series and they will be joined by the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves. The Brewers and Dodgers will have homefield advantage in those best-of-5 series.
Postseason Schedule
Wild-Card Games
Wednesday, October 3, A's at Yankees, 8 p.m. ET, TBS
Division Series
NLDS
Thurs., Oct. 4, Game 1, Rockies at Brewers, 5:07 p.m., ET FS1
Thurs., Oct. 4, Game 1, Braves at Dodgers, 8:37 p.m. ET, MLBN
Fri., Oct. 5, Game 2, Rockies at Brewers, 4:15 p.m. ET, FS1
Fri., Oct. 5, Game 2, Braves at Dodgers, 9:37 p.m. ET, FS1
Sun., Oct. 7, Game 3, Brewers at Rockies, 4:37 p.m. ET, MLBN
Sun., Oct. 7, Game 3, Dodgers at Braves, 8:07 p.m. ET, FS1
Mon., Oct. 8, Game 4*, Brewers at Rockies, FS1
Mon., Oct. 8, Game 4*, Dodgers at Braves, FS1
Wed., Oct. 10, Game 5*, Rockies at Brewers FS1
Wed., Oct. 10, Game 5*, Braves at Dodgers, FS1
*If necessary
ALDS
Friday, October 5, Yankees/A's at Red Sox, Game 1, TBS
Friday, October 5, Indians at Astros, Game 1, TBS
Saturday, October 6 Yankees/A's at Red Sox, Game 2, TBS
Saturday, October 6, Indians at Astros, Game 2, TBS
Monday, October 8, Red Sox at Yankees/A's, Game 3, TBS
Monday, October 8, Astros at Indians, Game 3, TBS
Tuesday, October 9, Red Sox at Yankees/A's, Game 4*, TBS
Tuesday, October 9, Astros at Indians, Game 4*, TBS
Thursday, October 11, Yankees/A's at Red Sox, Game 5*, TBS
Thursday, October 11, Indians at Astros, Game 5*, TBS
*If necessary
League Championship Series
NLCS
Friday, October 12, Game 1, FOX or FS1
Saturday, October 13, Game 2, FOX or FS1
Monday, October 15, Game 3, FOX or FS1
Tuesday, October 16, Game 4, FOX or FS1
Wednesday, October 17, Game 5*, FOX or FS1
Friday, October 19, Game 6*, FOX or FS1
Saturday, October 20, Game 7*, FOX or FS1
*If necessary
ALCS
Saturday, October 13, Game 1, TBS
Sunday, October 14, Game 2, TBS
Tuesday, October 16, Game 3, TBS
Wednesday, October 17, Game 4, TBS
Thursday, October 18, Game 5*, TBS
Saturday, October 20, Game 6*, TBS
Sunday, October 21, Game 7*, TBS
*If necessary
WORLD SERIES
Tuesday, October 23, Game 1, FOX
Wednesday, October 24, Game 2, FOX
Friday, October 26, Game 3 , FOX
Saturday, October 27, Game 4, FOX
Sunday, October 28, Game 5*, FOX
Tuesday, October 30 Game 6*, FOX
Wednesday, October 31 Game 7*, FOX
All games can be live streamed on MLB.TV.
Baseball Reference @baseball_ref
Mike Trout, career high in WAR: 10.5 (2012, 2016) Mookie Betts, career high in WAR: 10.6 (2018) https://t.co/HSJ0j7xTyW
The American League postseason gets underway Wednesday night as the New York Yankees host the Oakland A's in the wild-card game.
The slugging Yankees, who won 100 games this season but still finished eight games behind the Boston Red Sox, and the powerful A's will play for the right to meet the Red Sox in the American League Division Series.
The Cleveland Indians and Houston Astros, who represented the American League in the last two World Series, will meet in the other ALDS.
After the four division series are completed, the two American League winners will meet in the ALCS, while the two National League survivors will play for the NL pennant.
Both league championship series are best-of-7 formats, as is the World Series.
The Boston Red Sox will have homefield advantage throughout the postseason, while the Milwaukee Brewers will have that advantage in the National League playoffs.
Predictions
AL Wild-Card
New York Yankees over Oakland A's
ALDS
Boston Red Sox over New York Yankees, 4-2
Cleveland Indians over Houston Astros, 4-3
ALCS
Boston Red Sox over Cleveland Indians, 4-2
NLDS
Milwaukee Brewers over Colorado Rockies, 4-3
Atlanta Braves over Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-1
NLCS
Milwaukee Brewers over Atlanta Braves, 4-2
World Series
Boston Red Sox over Milwaukee Brewers, 4-2
While they won 108 games during the regular season, the Red Sox fattened up on some of the worst teams in the American League. Many observers don't see the Red Sox winning their fourth World Series since 2004.
There are key issues, including ace starter Chris Sale's balky left shoulder and the Red Sox vulnerability in the bullpen.
However, the starting lineup has the ability to produce consistently and they have a couple of big-time producers in Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez.
The belief here is that Sale will have enough to get through six innings in each of his postseason starts and manager Alex Cora will manipulate the bullpen so that it will survive until closer Craig Kimbrel can take over.
The Red Sox will celebrate at Fenway Park, breaking hearts throughout Wisconsin as the Brewers fall just a bit short.
