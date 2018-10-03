MLB Playoffs 2018: Latest Bracket, Format Details and World Series Predictions

David Banks/Associated Press

After the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers won tiebreaker games to win National League Central and West Divisions, respectively, the Colorado Rockies and the Chicago Cubs got the postseason started in record-setting fashion.

The two teams battled for 13 innings—the longest win-or-go-home game in Major League Baseball postseason history—before the Rockies advanced to the Divisional Series with a 2-1 victory.

Backup catcher Tony Wolters drove home the winning run when he singled with two out in the top of the 13th off of Kyle Hendricks. The Cubs were unable to rally in the bottom of the inning and they were eliminated on their home field.

The Rockies will meet the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Divisional Series and they will be joined by the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves. The Brewers and Dodgers will have homefield advantage in those best-of-5 series.

Postseason Schedule



Wild-Card Games

Wednesday, October 3, A's at Yankees, 8 p.m. ET, TBS

Division Series

NLDS

Thurs., Oct. 4, Game 1, Rockies at Brewers, 5:07 p.m., ET FS1

Thurs., Oct. 4, Game 1, Braves at Dodgers, 8:37 p.m. ET, MLBN

Fri., Oct. 5, Game 2, Rockies at Brewers, 4:15 p.m. ET, FS1

Fri., Oct. 5, Game 2, Braves at Dodgers, 9:37 p.m. ET, FS1

Sun., Oct. 7, Game 3, Brewers at Rockies, 4:37 p.m. ET, MLBN

Sun., Oct. 7, Game 3, Dodgers at Braves, 8:07 p.m. ET, FS1

Mon., Oct. 8, Game 4*, Brewers at Rockies, FS1

Mon., Oct. 8, Game 4*, Dodgers at Braves, FS1

Wed., Oct. 10, Game 5*, Rockies at Brewers FS1

Wed., Oct. 10, Game 5*, Braves at Dodgers, FS1

*If necessary

ALDS

Friday, October 5, Yankees/A's at Red Sox, Game 1, TBS

Friday, October 5, Indians at Astros, Game 1, TBS

Saturday, October 6 Yankees/A's at Red Sox, Game 2, TBS

Saturday, October 6, Indians at Astros, Game 2, TBS

Monday, October 8, Red Sox at Yankees/A's, Game 3, TBS

Monday, October 8, Astros at Indians, Game 3, TBS

Tuesday, October 9, Red Sox at Yankees/A's, Game 4*, TBS

Tuesday, October 9, Astros at Indians, Game 4*, TBS

Thursday, October 11, Yankees/A's at Red Sox, Game 5*, TBS

Thursday, October 11, Indians at Astros, Game 5*, TBS

*If necessary

League Championship Series

NLCS

Friday, October 12, Game 1, FOX or FS1

Saturday, October 13, Game 2, FOX or FS1

Monday, October 15, Game 3, FOX or FS1

Tuesday, October 16, Game 4, FOX or FS1

Wednesday, October 17, Game 5*, FOX or FS1

Friday, October 19, Game 6*, FOX or FS1

Saturday, October 20, Game 7*, FOX or FS1

*If necessary

ALCS

Saturday, October 13, Game 1, TBS

Sunday, October 14, Game 2, TBS

Tuesday, October 16, Game 3, TBS

Wednesday, October 17, Game 4, TBS

Thursday, October 18, Game 5*, TBS

Saturday, October 20, Game 6*, TBS

Sunday, October 21, Game 7*, TBS

*If necessary

WORLD SERIES

Tuesday, October 23, Game 1, FOX

Wednesday, October 24, Game 2, FOX

Friday, October 26, Game 3 , FOX

Saturday, October 27, Game 4, FOX

Sunday, October 28, Game 5*, FOX

Tuesday, October 30 Game 6*, FOX

Wednesday, October 31 Game 7*, FOX

All games can be live streamed on MLB.TV.

The American League postseason gets underway Wednesday night as the New York Yankees host the Oakland A's in the wild-card game.

The slugging Yankees, who won 100 games this season but still finished eight games behind the Boston Red Sox, and the powerful A's will play for the right to meet the Red Sox in the American League Division Series.

The Cleveland Indians and Houston Astros, who represented the American League in the last two World Series, will meet in the other ALDS.

After the four division series are completed, the two American League winners will meet in the ALCS, while the two National League survivors will play for the NL pennant.

Both league championship series are best-of-7 formats, as is the World Series.

The Boston Red Sox will have homefield advantage throughout the postseason, while the Milwaukee Brewers will have that advantage in the National League playoffs.

Predictions

AL Wild-Card

New York Yankees over Oakland A's

ALDS

Boston Red Sox over New York Yankees, 4-2

Cleveland Indians over Houston Astros, 4-3

ALCS

Boston Red Sox over Cleveland Indians, 4-2

NLDS

Milwaukee Brewers over Colorado Rockies, 4-3

Atlanta Braves over Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-1

NLCS

Milwaukee Brewers over Atlanta Braves, 4-2

World Series

Boston Red Sox over Milwaukee Brewers, 4-2

While they won 108 games during the regular season, the Red Sox fattened up on some of the worst teams in the American League. Many observers don't see the Red Sox winning their fourth World Series since 2004.

There are key issues, including ace starter Chris Sale's balky left shoulder and the Red Sox vulnerability in the bullpen.

However, the starting lineup has the ability to produce consistently and they have a couple of big-time producers in Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez.

The belief here is that Sale will have enough to get through six innings in each of his postseason starts and manager Alex Cora will manipulate the bullpen so that it will survive until closer Craig Kimbrel can take over.

The Red Sox will celebrate at Fenway Park, breaking hearts throughout Wisconsin as the Brewers fall just a bit short.