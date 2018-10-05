MotoGP Grand Prix of Thailand 2018: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top Riders

Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

The MotoGP Grand Prix of Thailand will make its debut on Sunday, kicking off the Pacific leg of the calendar with a brand new race at the Buriram International Circuit.

Marc Marquez leads the overall standings heading into Thailand after winning the last race in Aragon. The four-time world champion is the clear favourite to win the title this year as he sports a huge lead over Andrea Dovizioso, Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo.

Here is a look at the race schedule.

Saturday, October 6

MotoGP Q1: 8:10 a.m. BST/3:10 a.m. ET

MotoGP Q2: 8:35 a.m. BST/3:35 a.m. ET

Sunday, October 7

MotoGP WUP: 3:40 a.m. BST/10 p.m. ET (Saturday)

MotoGP Race: 8 a.m. BST/3 a.m. ET

BT Sport (UK) and BeIN Sports (U.S.) will carry coverage of the event. For live stream options, access the BT Sport App or beIN Sports CONNECT.

Here is a look at the new track, with the two long straights clearly visible:

The riders already tested on the Hermann Tilke-designed track in February but will have to adjust to different weather conditions in October. Exit speeds into the long straights will be crucial as they provide excellent opportunities for overtaking, while the technical sector is a fast one and should provide spectacular racing.

Honda dominated testing and are expected to do the same in the race, but it's never easy to predict the outcome on a new track. Here are some top riders to keep an eye on.

Marc Marquez, Honda

Barring a major disaster, Marquez will add his fifth world title during the Pacific leg and do so in style.

The 25-year-old is the best racer on the grid, riding one of the best machines on the grid. He has come across as exceptionally relaxed during the media promo tour in Thailand, and for good reason:

Marquez doesn't have to win in Thailand and is expected to limit his risk-taking the rest of the season. He's a safe bet to make the podium, regardless, unless he crashes out or the weather acts up―which isn't out of the question in Thailand.

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati

Dovizioso has consistently made the podium in his last four races―including two wins―and has put himself in a great position to finish the year in second place as a result.

He currently sits ahead of Rossi by 25 points in the standings, and given the latter's poor form―no podium finish since Germany―he should like his chances of adding to his advantage in Thailand.

Jorge Lorenzo, Ducati

Per MotoGP.com, Lorenzo dislocated a toe and suffered a fracture during his crash in Aragon, and it's unclear how much the injuries will impact his racing moving forward.

He uploaded this photo to social media of himself walking on crutches just days ahead of the Thailand GP:

While consistency has been an issue for the Spaniard, he remains one of the fastest men on the grid, evidenced by his multiple race wins. If he can deal with the injury and has a good day, he may be one of the few riders able to beat Marquez to the top spot.