WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from October 3

The opening match of Wednesday's show saw Candice LeRae battle Lacey Evans in a match set up via backstage confrontation on last week's show.

LeRae started hot, looking to avenge the verbal disrespect she experienced a week ago. Evans, though, cut the early onslaught off and used her size and strength advantage to wear LeRae down.

She applied the Cobra Clutch, looking to sap whatever energy was left in her spark plug of an opponent.

A missed springboard elbow drop gave way to LeRae's comeback.

The indie darling, though, allowed her emotions to get the best of her and walked right into the Woman's Right from Evans for the win.

Result

Evans defeated LeRae

Grade

B+

Analysis

Evans battled one of the best, toughest women's wrestlers on the planet here and hung in with her move-for-move, delivering a performance that suggests she can excel at the next level.

There was nothing overly spectacular about the match but there was great emotion and intensity displayed by both women, to the point that a longer rematch would be welcome.

Evans' push continued, too. Do not be surprised to see her challenge Kairi Sane for the NXT women's title sooner than later.