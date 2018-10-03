WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from October 3

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from October 3October 4, 2018
The October 3 episode of NXT on WWE Network continued the brand's slow, steady build of its ongoing storylines and featured a pair of hard-hitting bouts as Candice LeRae battled Lacey Evans and EC3 squared off with Lars Sullivan.
With aggressive performances by The Forgotten Sons and an showcase of raw athleticism by Tony Nese, the broadcast featured something for everyone looking for quality professional wrestling Wednesday night.
Candice LeRae vs. Lacey Evans
The opening match of Wednesday's show saw Candice LeRae battle Lacey Evans in a match set up via backstage confrontation on last week's show.
LeRae started hot, looking to avenge the verbal disrespect she experienced a week ago. Evans, though, cut the early onslaught off and used her size and strength advantage to wear LeRae down.
She applied the Cobra Clutch, looking to sap whatever energy was left in her spark plug of an opponent.
A missed springboard elbow drop gave way to LeRae's comeback.
The indie darling, though, allowed her emotions to get the best of her and walked right into the Woman's Right from Evans for the win.
Result
Evans defeated LeRae
Grade
B+
Analysis
Evans battled one of the best, toughest women's wrestlers on the planet here and hung in with her move-for-move, delivering a performance that suggests she can excel at the next level.
There was nothing overly spectacular about the match but there was great emotion and intensity displayed by both women, to the point that a longer rematch would be welcome.
Evans' push continued, too. Do not be surprised to see her challenge Kairi Sane for the NXT women's title sooner than later.
The Forgotten Sons in Action
Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake made their in-ring debut as a faction Wednesday, battling the outmatched trio of Vinny Mixon, Cesar Rise and Torry Kirsh.
Ryker took the fight to Mixon right from the opening bell. The out-muscled enhancement star tagged in Rise, who endured the punishment of all three heels.
Kirsh was up next and he endured a double stomp/inverted DDT combination before succumbing to a slingshot powerbomb by Ryker for the win.
Result
The Forgotten Sons defeated Mixon, Rise and Kirsh
Grade
A
Analysis
As a squash match designed to put over The Forgotten Sons, this worked tremendously.
Ryker, Blake and Cutler looked like an unstoppable force. They were dominant, intense and ruthless in their beatdown of the unknown opposition and firmly established themselves a threat to the rest of the NXT roster going forward.
Simple and effective booking that could have long-reaching effects.
Johnny Gargano vs. Tony Nese
Johnny Gargano returned to the squared circle Wednesday, battling 205 Live import Tony Nese in singles competition.
Nese dominated the action early, targeting the midsection of the former tag team champion. He applied a leg scissors, attempting to drain Johnny Wrestling of whatever energy he had left.
Gargano fought out, dodged a moonsault and delivered a springboard DDT. He followed with a series of rollups and counters before trying for the Garga-No Escape. Nese used his raw strength to power out and deliver a powerbomb that sent his opponent into the corner, his arm bouncing off the ropes.
Nese delivered a picture-perfect 450 splash for a count of two, stunning the performer and the crowd alike.
Nese charged at a recovering Gargano but ate a superkick, a spear and ultimately tapped to his opponent's second attempt at the Garga-No Escape.
Result
Gargano defeated Nese
Grade
A
Analysis
This was a spirited, hard-fought match that introduced Nese to the NXT Universe and gave Gargano a win.
The only problem is that Gargano built so much momentum through his rivalry with Ciampa, and was so beloved, that anything outside of that program at this point feels like a step down. He is wandering aimlessly with no real rhyme or reason.
Hopefully that changes because in terms of his performance over the last year, there may be no better babyface in the sport.
EC3 vs. Lars Sullivan
Lars Sullivan exploded back on the scene in NXT by attacking and leaving EC3 lying in a heap backstage. After the former TNA world champion returned from injury, he targeted the resident freak of NXT a week ago. Wednesday, they finally collided in a hard-hitting main event.
EC3 wasted little time, taking the fight to the unhinged big man and drawing welts across his massive back.
Sullivan slowed the pace down, though, wearing EC3 down and working a neck vise.
EC3 fought back, delivering a release German suplex and an ugly cross body for a two count. His face bloodied slightly, EC3 delivered a nasty clothesline that knocked both men to the floor. Sullivan answered with a Freak Accident on the ring apron and a diving headbutt for the win.
Result
Sullivan defeated EC3
Grade
B+
Analysis
Sullivan winning is no great surprise, and the big man continues to improve as an in-ring worker, but one has to wonder what the plan with EC3 is at this point.
Whereas Sullivan is a clear-cut title contender, EC3 has lost every major match he has worked in NXT and has yet to make the type of impact (pun most definitely intended) many expected out of him when he signed.
Is he a future world champion or is he more of a Kassius Ohno type? Will he headline or build the next generation of NXT stars for greatness?
That is a question NXT officials must ask immediately. Otherwise, his credibility will continue to take hits.