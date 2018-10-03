Greg Hardy on MMA: 'It's Dangerous for Somebody to Be in There with Me'

Chris Unger/DWTNCS LLC/Getty Images

After bolstering his burgeoning MMA career with another dominant performance Saturday, Greg Hardy commented Tuesday on what he hopes to accomplish next.

Hardy spoke with TMZ Sports about his 53-second demolition of Ray Jones at Xtreme Fight Night 352 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and what the future holds:

The former Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys defensive end's three professional fights have all lasted less than a minute, and he had a message for future opponents: "It's dangerous for somebody to be in there with me. I want people to know that."

After winning a trio of amateur fights via first-round knockout, Hardy competed in Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series twice, notching first-round knockout wins over Austen Lane and Tebaris Gordon.

The UFC president signed Hardy to a UFC developmental deal, and the former NFL player is waiting to be part of an official UFC card.

With regard to when that chance will come, Hardy said, "I'm hoping the top of next year."

He already carries name recognition as a former Pro Bowler, and considering how easily he has beaten his competition, Hardy has the makings of a major draw in the UFC's heavyweight division.