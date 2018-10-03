UEFA Charge Manchester United Following Late Kick-off vs. Valencia in UCL

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

UEFA have charged Manchester United following their late arrival to Old Trafford on Tuesday night for their UEFA Champions League clash with Valencia.

Per BBC Sport, the match's scheduled 8 p.m. (BST) kick off was put back by five minutes as the team coach was delayed in traffic in the city centre on the way to the stadium.

On their website UEFA announced that "disciplinary proceedings" have been opened against the Premier League side. Valencia are also being investigated over the use of fireworks from their supporters, as well as a "kit infringement."

