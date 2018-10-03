UEFA Charge Manchester United Following Late Kick-off vs. Valencia in UCL

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistOctober 3, 2018

Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho shouts instructions to his players from the touchline during the Champions League group H football match between Manchester United and Valencia at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on October 2, 2018. (Photo by Lindsey PARNABY / AFP) (Photo credit should read LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images)
LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

UEFA have charged Manchester United following their late arrival to Old Trafford on Tuesday night for their UEFA Champions League clash with Valencia.

Per BBC Sport, the match's scheduled 8 p.m. (BST) kick off was put back by five minutes as the team coach was delayed in traffic in the city centre on the way to the stadium.

On their website UEFA announced that "disciplinary proceedings" have been opened against the Premier League side. Valencia are also being investigated over the use of fireworks from their supporters, as well as a "kit infringement."

               

