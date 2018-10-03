Rugby Championship Week 6 Betting Preview: Odds, Game Trends, Analysis

Phil Walter/Getty Images

Having secured their sixth Rugby Championship in the last seven years last weekend, New Zealand face a South African team that beat them at home when they last met on September 15.

Rieko Ioane scored two of New Zealand's five tries in their win 35-17 win over Argentina on Saturday to clinch the 2018 title, but the winger and his teammates will have redemption on their mind when they travel to Pretoria to face the Springboks on Sunday.

The 36-34 loss to South Africa was the best match of the Rugby Championship so far and is the only defeat the All Blacks have tasted in 2018.

Despite that result, the Kiwis are at the short-priced odds of $1.21 AUD to defeat the hosts, who are out at $4.45, according to AustralianGambling.

South Africa are coming off a 23-12 win over Australia in Port Elizabeth, a game in which their defence was immense, making 144 tackles to the Wallabies' 74.

That result leaves Australia in a precarious position at the foot of the table, and Michael Cheika's men are staring at the prospect of a first wooden spoon.

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

If they fail to beat Argentina on Sunday in Salta, they will create some unwanted history in becoming the first Australian side to finish in last place since the southern hemisphere's premier rugby competition started six years ago.

Cheika was named 2015 World Rugby Coach of the Year after guiding the Aussies to the World Cup final, but with just 15 wins from the 36 games since the 17-34 loss to the All Blacks in that game, the pressure is on the 51-year-old.

The Australian squad are training in Buenos Aires this week before flying to Salta for the match. Hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau has traveled home with a hamstring injury along with winger Jack Maddocks, who suffered a finger injury in the loss to the Springboks.

Those two injuries plus the fact Argentina stunned Australia 23-19 on the Gold Coast in mid-September see the Wallabies enter this one as the $2 outsider, with the Pumas in at $1.81.

With the 2019 Rugby World Cup set to kick off in Japan in September next year, both of the weekend's fixtures are crucial.