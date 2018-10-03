AC Milan Reportedly Interested in Re-Signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic from LA Galaxy

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

AC Milan are reportedly interested in bringing Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to the club for a second spell.

According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), the Milan giants are seeking to sign a cut-price option to lead the line, and the 37-year-old Los Angeles Galaxy forward is said to be under consideration.

Milan would reportedly offer the veteran a deal until the end of the season and are also said to be hopeful any transfer would help improve relations with Ibrahimovic's agent Mino Raiola. The representative is said to be handling contract renewals of Milan stars Gianluigi Donnarumma and Giacomo Bonaventura.

Ibrahimovic's family are said to have felt "very well" in Milan previously, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Swedish star enjoyed two seasons with the Rossoneri between 2010 and 2012, scoring 56 times before moving to Paris Saint-Germain. Ibrahimovic also excelled during a three-year stint at Inter Milan between 2006 and 2009, where he netted 66 times in 117 outings.

Ibrahimovic's career appeared to be winding down when he left Manchester United to join Los Angeles Galaxy in Major League Soccer.

While a lot of forwards tend to slow down when they surpass the age of 30, Ibrahimovic has been able to maintain high standards, particularly in stints with Milan, PSG and United.

He was excellent for the Red Devils in his debut term, helping United win the EFL Cup and playing a part in their UEFA Europa League success. But a nasty knee injury curtailed his season early, and while United signed him up again for another year, he didn't have quite the same spark on his return to fitness.

In MLS, he has rediscovered some of the trademark Ibrahimovic swagger—with the caveat that the standard of opposition doesn't compare to the major European leagues.

Milan pulled off a coup in the summer by landing Gonzalo Higuain on loan, and despite some injury issues, he has scored twice in four Serie A outings for the club.

Given his record in Serie A, the Argentina man should be a regular source of goals, but elsewhere Milan don't have many prolific players to call on.

Ibrahimovic seems to be enjoying his time in MLS, and the Los Angeles lifestyle appears to align well with his brash personality. As such, convincing him to leave that behind may be a challenge for the Rossoneri.