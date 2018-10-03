Diego Costa Reportedly Wants to Leave Atletico Madrid for China Transfer

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa is reportedly unhappy at the club and is keen to move to the Chinese Super League.

According to El Mundo (h/t Football Espana), the former Chelsea man isn't content with his contract in comparison to star striker Antoine Griezmann.

Costa is said to earn around €8.5 million (£7.6 million) every year with the Madrid outfit, whereas the new deal Griezmann signed in the summer sees him take home a staggering €25 million (£22.25 million).

It's added that Costa has asked his agent to look into possible destinations for him as a result, most notably a January move to China. However, despite Costa's discontent at the Wanda Metropolitano, he will not actively push for a move away from the club.

Costa is in his second spell at Atletico, having arrived at the club from Chelsea last season. He was only permitted to play from January onwards, though, as the Madrid outfit were serving a transfer ban.

Although Costa has been his typically bullish self at the point of the attack, the goals have dried up for him.

He's on the longest goalscoring drought of his career, with the stalemate against Madrid the latest fixture in which he's failed to hit the back of the net in the league:



Despite this barren run, manager Diego Simeone should be pleased with the contribution Costa has made to the team.

After all, the 29-year-old was on the scoresheet in the crucial UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg win over Arsenal last term—a competition that ultimately culminated in glory for Atletico. Costa's introduction to the team also seemed to bring out the best of Griezmann, who enjoyed a fine 2018.

Such is Griezmann's talent, the team is built around getting the best from him. Like a number of Atletico players, Costa is a facilitator to the Frenchman.

However, Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge noted some errant finishing from the Spain international is letting Simeone's side down in some big games:



While Costa's game isn't all about goals, as a centre-forward, he will be determined to find the back of the net again soon. When he does, perhaps he will feel a lot better about things at a club where not only is he adored, but he can challenge for some major pieces of silverware in the years to come.

Despite his barren run, the striker can still be a force of nature at the highest level, and it would be a big shock if the Madrid outfit were to sanction any sale midway through a season.