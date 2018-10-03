Tottenham Will Reportedly Rival Barcelona, Liverpool for Adrien Rabiot Transfer

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistOctober 3, 2018

PSG's Adrien Rabiot controls the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris-Saint-Germain and Reims at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Michel Euler/Associated Press

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, with the French club said to have accepted the player will leave in the January transfer window. 

According to Darren Lewis of the Daily Mirror, Spurs are ready to battle with the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona to sign the 23-year-old.

Rabiot's current contract at the Parc des Princes is set to run out at the end of the 2018-19 campaign. It means that if he isn't sold in the January window he is free to agree a pre-contract with any club that would see him move for free at the end of the season.

        

