Julen Lopetegui Backs Karim Benzema Following Real Madrid Goal Drought

MLADEN ANTONOV/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui has said he has full confidence in Karim Benzema to fire the team to victories after their 1-0 loss to CSKA Moscow on Tuesday.

Los Blancos' defeat in the UEFA Champions League made it three straight games in which they've failed to score, with Benzema now failing to hit the back of the net—or even the target—in each of his six matches.

Speaking after the game, Lopetegui said he is sure the Frenchman will turn things around soon and that the goalscoring responsibilities shouldn't rest squarely on the shoulders of Benzema, per Sacha Pisani of Goal:

"We trust in all of the players, and that goes for Karim too. When it comes to scoring goals, you go through spells. He made a great start to the season, and now, just like the rest of the team, he's not managing to find the net."

"With hard work and by keeping calm, we'll get back on the goal trail. However, it's not just down to Karim, it's the whole team's responsibility."

Miguel Morenatti/Associated Press

The loss on Tuesday was a frustrating one for Real, as they created numerous chances to level the game following Nikola Vlasic's opener in the second minute. Benzema, Casemiro and Mariano Diaz all saw efforts hit the woodwork.

However, not being able to get on the scoresheet has been a recurring theme for Lopetegui's side in recent outings. In La Liga prior to this game they drew 0-0 with local rivals Atletico and lost 3-0 at Sevilla.

It's been a long time since Los Blancos, who have won the UEFA Champions League for the last three seasons in succession, have failed to find the net in a European encounter, per Gracenote:



Former Norway international Jan Aage Fjortoft doesn't think it's any coincidence that Real have been less prolific without Cristiano Ronaldo, who left to join Juventus in the summer:



On Tuesday the European champions were without the injured Gareth Bale, as well as captain Sergio Ramos, who can provide a goalscoring threat from set-piece situations, and Isco.

Still, with Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez flanking Benzema, there was enough potency to cause CSKA more issues. Lopetegui's side failed to click in the final third nonetheless.

Benzema started the campaign brilliantly for Real, netting five times in his first four games in all competitions. But he RMadridHome Twitter account believes Mariano is offering more at the moment:



The Madrid No. 9 appeared liberated at the start of the season and seemed to relish being a focal point instead of a facilitator following Ronaldo's departure. Yet in recent matches against tougher opposition the 30-year-old has struggled.

Los Blancos do still have firepower to rival the majority of teams in Europe, although there was always going to come a point when the absence of a goalscorer like Ronaldo would be felt.