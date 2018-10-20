Rob Gronkowski Unlikely to Play vs. Bears with Back, Ankle Injuries

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is "highly unlikely" to play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday as he continues to nurse back and ankle injuries, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reported Gronkowski did not make the trip to Chicago. The tight end has not been ruled out officially.

The Patriots listed Gronkowski as questionable on Friday after he put in a limited practice Thursday.

A mainstay on the Patriots' injury report, Gronkowski found himself banged up again in Week 4 when he left New England's 38-7 win over the Miami Dolphins because of an ankle issue.

NFL Network's Michael Giardi reported the injury was "not that big a deal," but it has kept him on something of a maintenance plan during practice.

When healthy, the five-time Pro Bowler has managed 26 receptions for 405 yards and one touchdown with defenses working diligently to stymie his impact in the red zone.



Backup tight end Dwayne Allen should watch his snap count climb if Gronkowski is inactive for Week 7.