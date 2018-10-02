Brooks Koepka Apologizes After Tee Shot Causes Fan to Lose Sight in Eye

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 2, 2018

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 file photo a man tends an unidentified injured woman after she was hit by US player Brooks Koepka's ball on the 6th hole during a fourball match on the opening day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France. Ryder Cup organizers say they are alarmed by the news that a spectator hit by a Brooks Koepka's tee shot at the Ryder Cup says she has lost sight in her right eye. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
Francois Mori/Associated Press

Brooks Koepka has issued an apology after a tee shot he hit during the Ryder Cup struck a fan in the eye. 

In the apology note on Instagram, Koepka noted the fan, identified as Ms. Remande, had her condition worsen since the incident occurred on Friday:

"I was deeply hurt and saddened by the tragic accident that occurred when a shot I hit off the sixth tee struck Ms. Remande. I spoke to her at the time on the golf course and after now learning her condition is worse than first thought, I have made contact with her/family to offer my sincere and heartfelt sympathy. I am heartbroken by the incident. My thoughts remain with Ms. Remande and her family, and I have asked to be kept informed on her condition."    

After the incident occurred, Remande told the Agence France-Presse she has lost sight in her right eye and was exploring legal action.

"Quite clearly, there is responsibility on the part of the organisers," Remande said. "Officials did not shout any warning as the player's ball went into the crowd. More than anything I want them to take care of all the medical bills to make sure there is no risk of infection."

A Ryder Cup spokesperson issued a statement about the incident, via CBS News:

"The spectator hit by a ball at the sixth hole during Friday's play was treated by first responders immediately and taken to hospital. We have been in communication with the family involved, starting with the immediate on-course treatment and thereafter to provide support, helping with the logistics of repatriation, including providing a transfer for the family from Paris to Lyon.

"We will continue to offer support for as long as necessary. We are hugely sympathetic and will do everything we can to support the spectator, insofar as that is possible under very difficult circumstances."

Koepka was playing for the United States team during the Ryder Cup at Albatros Course of Le Golf National in Paris. 

