Super Bowl 2019 Odds: Rams Favored as Ravens Rise, Eagles Fall in Latest Lines

Super Bowl 2019 Odds: Rams Favored as Ravens Rise, Eagles Fall in Latest LinesOctober 2, 2018
At 4-0, the Los Angeles Rams are one of two teams still unbeaten in the NFL, and they're the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LIII heading into Week 5.
According to OddsShark, the Rams are +333 to win a title in 2019. Somewhat surprisingly, the 2-2 New England Patriots—not the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs—boast the best odds in the AFC. The Patriots are +700, with the Chiefs following closely behind at +750.
The Baltimore Ravens (+1,800) and Philadelphia Eagles (+1,600) are trending in opposite directions. The Ravens are coming off wins over the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Eagles lost 26-23 in overtime to the Tennessee Titans to fall to 2-2.
Here are the full Super Bowl odds for all 32 teams:
Super Bowl LIII Odds
Arizona Cardinals +50,000
Atlanta Falcons +4,000
Baltimore Ravens +1,600
Buffalo Bills +30,000
Carolina Panthers +3,300
Chicago Bears +2,000
Cincinnati Bengals +2,800
Cleveland Browns +10,000
Dallas Cowboys +4,000
Denver Broncos +6,000
Detroit Lions +8,000
Green Bay Packers +1,800
Houston Texans +5,000
Indianapolis Colts +10,000
Jacksonville Jaguars +1,100
Kansas City Chiefs +750
Los Angeles Chargers +2,500
Los Angeles Rams +333
Miami Dolphins +6,600
Minnesota Vikings +1,800
New England Patriots +700
New Orleans Saints +1,100
New York Giants +8,000
New York Jets +20,000
Oakland Raiders +12,500
Philadelphia Eagles +1,600
Pittsburgh Steelers +2,000
San Francisco 49ers +12,500
Seattle Seahawks +5,000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +8,000
Tennessee Titans +4,000
Washington Redskins +5,000
The Patriots weren't in full-blown panic mode heading into Week 4, but some were wondering whether 2018 was finally the year New England's dynasty would start to crumble.
Instead, the Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins 38-7, and Sony Michel's 112 yards and one touchdown on the ground spurred some optimism for an offense that ranks 23rd in yardage (337.3 per game) and 15th in scoring (23.8 points per game).
If Michel can consistently alleviate the pressure on Tom Brady and the passing game, then New England can once again be among the most dynamic teams in the NFL.
The Patriots have a short week, as they meet the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday. After that, they welcome in the Chiefs on Oct. 14, a game that will position either New England or Kansas City as the AFC's top title threat.
In the NFC, much of the focus in Week 5 will be on the playoff rematch between the Eagles and Minnesota Vikings. Neither team has met expectations yet in 2018, and a defeat Sunday will add more worry to the losing team.
A win for the Vikings would be especially big, since they take on the winless Arizona Cardinals and 1-3 New York Jets in their following two games. Stringing three straight wins together would strengthen Minnesota's status as a Super Bowl contender and provide great momentum heading into a Week 8 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.
