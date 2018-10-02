Super Bowl 2019 Odds: Rams Favored as Ravens Rise, Eagles Fall in Latest Lines

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

At 4-0, the Los Angeles Rams are one of two teams still unbeaten in the NFL, and they're the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LIII heading into Week 5.

According to OddsShark, the Rams are +333 to win a title in 2019. Somewhat surprisingly, the 2-2 New England Patriots—not the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs—boast the best odds in the AFC. The Patriots are +700, with the Chiefs following closely behind at +750.

The Baltimore Ravens (+1,800) and Philadelphia Eagles (+1,600) are trending in opposite directions. The Ravens are coming off wins over the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Eagles lost 26-23 in overtime to the Tennessee Titans to fall to 2-2.

Here are the full Super Bowl odds for all 32 teams:

Super Bowl LIII Odds

Arizona Cardinals +50,000

Atlanta Falcons +4,000

Baltimore Ravens +1,600

Buffalo Bills +30,000

Carolina Panthers +3,300

Chicago Bears +2,000

Cincinnati Bengals +2,800

Cleveland Browns +10,000

Dallas Cowboys +4,000

Denver Broncos +6,000

Detroit Lions +8,000

Green Bay Packers +1,800

Houston Texans +5,000

Indianapolis Colts +10,000

Jacksonville Jaguars +1,100

Kansas City Chiefs +750

Los Angeles Chargers +2,500

Los Angeles Rams +333

Miami Dolphins +6,600

Minnesota Vikings +1,800

New England Patriots +700

New Orleans Saints +1,100

New York Giants +8,000

New York Jets +20,000

Oakland Raiders +12,500

Philadelphia Eagles +1,600

Pittsburgh Steelers +2,000

San Francisco 49ers +12,500

Seattle Seahawks +5,000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +8,000

Tennessee Titans +4,000

Washington Redskins +5,000

The Patriots weren't in full-blown panic mode heading into Week 4, but some were wondering whether 2018 was finally the year New England's dynasty would start to crumble.

Instead, the Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins 38-7, and Sony Michel's 112 yards and one touchdown on the ground spurred some optimism for an offense that ranks 23rd in yardage (337.3 per game) and 15th in scoring (23.8 points per game).

If Michel can consistently alleviate the pressure on Tom Brady and the passing game, then New England can once again be among the most dynamic teams in the NFL.

The Patriots have a short week, as they meet the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday. After that, they welcome in the Chiefs on Oct. 14, a game that will position either New England or Kansas City as the AFC's top title threat.

In the NFC, much of the focus in Week 5 will be on the playoff rematch between the Eagles and Minnesota Vikings. Neither team has met expectations yet in 2018, and a defeat Sunday will add more worry to the losing team.

A win for the Vikings would be especially big, since they take on the winless Arizona Cardinals and 1-3 New York Jets in their following two games. Stringing three straight wins together would strengthen Minnesota's status as a Super Bowl contender and provide great momentum heading into a Week 8 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.