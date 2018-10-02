Arsenal Transfer News: Danny Welbeck Reportedly Not Close to New Contract

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal are not close to finalising a new contract for Danny Welbeck, according to John Cross of the Daily Mirror. It means the England international striker could leave the Gunners on a free transfer next summer.

Welbeck can begin discussions with foreign clubs when the January transfer window opens. He's in the same contract situation as midfielder Aaron Ramsey, whose deal also officially expires next summer and has already been tipped to leave north London, either then or in January.

Losing Welbeck would weaken the depth and versatility of the Arsenal forward line. The former Manchester United man is not as prolific as regular strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

He still retains value, though, because of his ability to play on either flank or though the middle. Welbeck's direct running, work rate and physical power also lend themselves well to the high press head coach Unai Emery has been trying to implement since replacing Arsene Wenger in the dugout this summer.

Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press

Emery has been taking advantage of Welbeck's qualities recently to help keep the Gunners' attack fresh across multiple competitions. Welbeck started Arsenal's first UEFA Europa League game, a 4-2 win over Vorskla last month.

He was also given the nod for the 3-1 win over Brentford in the third round of the 2018 Carabao Cup.

The 27-year-old scored three goals during those two starts to give him a unique feat among the squad:

Welbeck also scored as a substitute during a 3-1 win over West Ham United in the Premier League. He has four goals to his credit, more than former Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez, a situation not lost on some:

While Sanchez continues to struggle since joining Manchester United back in January, Welbeck has already impressed his new boss:

Emery may be keen to see Arsenal reach an agreement with Welbeck, especially in light of potentially losing Ramsey. The Spaniard had originally intended to build around the playmaker, so will likely be unhappy to lose two key players at the same time.

Raul Sanllehi and Huss Fahmy handle contract talks for the Gunners, and the onus is on them to wrap up deals quicker than the club has usually managed in recent years.

Two serious knee injuries have blighted Welbeck's stint at Arsenal since he moved to north London in 2014. Even so, he's still proved to be a useful squad player who can supplement the team's options in the final third in a variety of ways.

Welbeck is the kind of utility player Emery will find invaluable as he continues to reshape Arsenal.