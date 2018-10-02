Mike Tomlin: 'I Have Not Talked to Le'Veon, and I Really Have No Le'Veon Update'

Fred Vuich/Associated Press

On Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell was expected to end his holdout and return to the team in either Week 7 or Week 8.

On Tuesday, however, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters he didn't have an update on Bell's status.

"I have not talked to Le'Veon, and I really have no Le'Veon update," he said, per Aditi Kinkhabwala‏ of the NFL Network. "We'll cross that bridge when we come [to] it. Nothing has changed from my perspective in that regard."

According to Fowler, Bell is hoping to sign a long-term extension with the Steelers after the season and is holding out to "preserve his body."

"It sucks having to sit out football," Bell told Fowler. "I want to play. I want to win games and the playoffs. But I've gotta take this stand. Knowing my worth and knowing I can tear a ligament or get surgery at any time, I knew I couldn't play 16 games with 400 or more touches."

Bell also told Fowler he never intended to sit out the entire season, and that he's in good enough shape that he could play for the team "tomorrow" if he ended his holdout.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sept. 30 the Steelers were open to trading Bell, meanwhile, noting, "Some teams have inquired about Bell, while others are mulling whether to make a move, but none has been aggressive so far, according to sources."

In Bell's absence, the Steelers have struggled, going 1-2-1 and averaging 72.2 rushing yards per game—28th in the NFL. Running back James Conner has been inconsistent with 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns to go with 18 receptions for 164 yards.

Connor has just 97 rushing yards in the team's past three games, and it's clear Pittsburgh is better off with Bell. In Bell's absence, the Steelers have leaned more heavily on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and have gotten mixed results.

"I don't think I'm on the same page with anybody right now," Roethlisberger said after the team's loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, per Fowler. "I'm not playing well enough. I need to play better. Today was just a bad day at the office...I promise I'll be back to play better."

Getting Bell back would help.