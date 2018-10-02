Patrick Mahomes Says Andy Reid, Teammates Mock His Voice to Keep Him Grounded

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the talk of the NFL through the first month of the 2018 season, but the 23-year-old has remained humble...because his teammates and coaching staff won't allow it to be any other way.

Mahomes told ESPN's Lisa Salters that coach Andy Reid and Chiefs players keep him grounded by mocking his voice.

"If I have ever gotten too big of a head, they just kinda bring out the voice, you know, they try to mimic my voice," Mahomes said (h/t Business Insider's Cork Gaines). "That's kinda gotten its thing in the locker room."

For those who have never heard Mahomes talk, here's an interview he did with Fox Sports 1's The Herd With Colin Cowherd this summer:

Mahomes has made himself the front-runner for the NFL MVP award while leading Kansas City to a 4-0 start. The second-year passer has thrown for 1,200 yards, 14 touchdowns and zero interceptions. In Week 2, he became the youngest player to throw for six scores in a game, and his 13 touchdowns through three weeks were the most in the first three games of a season in NFL history.

He is also 5-0 in five career starts.

It'd be easy for the first-year starter to get a big head based on his scorching start. With their sights set on the Super Bowl, though, the Chiefs are doing their best to make sure the young quarterback doesn't get too cocky and lose sight of the ultimate goal.