Paul Pogba Reportedly Issues January Exit Ultimatum over Jose Mourinho

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Paul Pogba of Manchester United with Jose Mourinho manager of Manchester United as he is substituted during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at London Stadium on September 29, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Manchester United star Paul Pogba will reportedly leave the club in January if manager Jose Mourinho is still in charge. 

According to The Sun's Neil Custis, the Frenchman has said as much to his team-mates as he "cannot be bothered to argue with" Mourinho any longer.

The midfielder is said to be "embarrassed at being played in formations and with tactics that none of the team can get to grips with." 

                                

