Ex-WWE Superstar Neville Breaks Year-Long Absence, Returns to Dragon Gate as PAC

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2018

Roman and Seth celebrate in the ring during the WWE show at Zenith Arena on may 09, 2017 in Lille, France. / AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE HUGUEN (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)
PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

The King of the Cruiserweights is back in the ring.

Ex-WWE superstar Neville, aka PAC, ended a long absence Tuesday by making an appearance for Japanese promotion Dragon Gate:

It marked Neville's first appearance in the ring since he defeated Ariya Daivari on WWE's 205 Live on Sept. 26, 2017, before then-cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore attacked him:

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported in October 2017 that Neville had grown frustrated with his role. As of August 2018, Neville was no longer under contract, according to Satin.

However, WWE executive Triple H did not rule out a return for Neville on a conference call in August, calling the 32-year-old "one of the most talented guys in the world."

Per WrestleTalk's James Dixon, PAC has been booked for Dragon Gate's Nov. 6 card.

