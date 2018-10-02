Khabib vs. McGregor Odds Roundup: UFC 229 Prop Bets Hit Board for Saturday

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

In what is arguably the biggest fight in the promotion's history, former lightweight champion Conor McGregor (21-3) will take on current champ Khabib Nurmagomedov (26-0) for the title in the main event at UFC 229 on Saturday.

Sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark still have Nurmagomedov sitting as a solid favorite on the Khabib-McGregor odds; McGregor has not entered the Octagon in nearly two years. From a props perspective, though, the odds of this championship bout going the distance are slim according to oddsmakers.

In fact, MMA bettors have to lay a hefty price of -475 (wager $475 to win $100) on "no" with regards to the fight going a full five rounds on Saturday night in Las Vegas on the UFC 229 prop bets. If you believe the bout will go the distance, you can get +285 (bet $100 to win $285).

However, keep in mind the history of both fighters suggests this one will end within the distance instead. Seven of McGregor's last eight bouts have not even made it past the second round, with six of them ending with him stopping the action via technical knockout with punches.

Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov has seen five of his previous seven fights go the distance, but only one of them was a five-rounder. That happened in his last bout, a unanimous-decision win vs. Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 on April 23 when he won the title vacated by McGregor due to inactivity. It is also worth noting that Nurmagomedov has finished only one of his last 10 opponents in the first round, which happened way back in early 2013.

Four of McGregor's past six bouts have finished in the second round, which would help explain why the odds of this matchup completing a full two rounds are listed at a pick'em with a small price of -120 on each side ("yes" or "no").

McGregor has also seen three of his last eight end in the first, including his stunning 13-second knockout of Jose Aldo for the featherweight title at UFC 194 three years ago. However, oddsmakers have set the line at -280 that this fight completes the first round and +190 that it does not.

