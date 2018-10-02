Ante Rebic Talks Possible Summer Transfer Amid Manchester United Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt winger Ante Rebic has said he would consider a transfer away from the club at the end of the season amid speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United.

Rebic was excellent for Croatia at the FIFA World Cup, playing a key role as they made their way to the final of the competition, only to lose 4-2 to France.

Following his displays, there was much speculation about a possible transfer, although Rebic instead decided to extend his contract with Frankfurt. He said he's happy at the club but did open the door for a possible transfer next summer, per Hrvoje Tironi of Goal.

"I didn't want to go anywhere," he said. "I feel great in Frankfurt, am playing well and I'm happy. There were a lot of offers this summer, but Eintracht showed how much they appreciate me. They offered me a new contract, I signed it, although they always knew that I would. There's enough time in my career to make a move, perhaps as soon as next summer."

As Tironi noted, in addition to the Red Devils the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Sevilla and Bayern Munich were tipped as possible suitors for the Croatia star.

Rebic was actually on loan at Frankfurt from Fiorentina last term, with the German club deciding to exercise their option to purchase him outright.

The 25-year-old scored six times in 25 outings in the Bundesliga, although this season he's netted twice and notched one assist in just three appearances, two of which have been from the bench.

After his involvement in the World Cup, Rebic missed the start of the domestic campaign because of injury.

While Rebic wasn't a household name prior to the summer showpiece in Russia, he showcased plenty of quality in his outings for Croatia at the tournament.

Typically stationed on the right flank, he provided an aggressive and inventive threat when on the ball. Rebic's exceptional volley in the 3-0 win over Argentina showcased just how good technically he is.

Even so, paying big money to sign Rebic might have represented something of a gamble for any of the teams mentioned, as football writer Daniel Storey noted in the summer:

After all, he's a player who has struggled to find consistency early in his career at the top level. After moving to Fiorentina from RNK Split in 2013 he's had loan spells with RB Leipzig and Hellas Verona as well as Frankfurt. Overall, Rebic hasn't been productive at any of those clubs.

The Croatian's versatility means he would be a useful acquisition for many sides, as Rebic can play through the middle, behind a striker or on either flank; he's also not a player to shirk defensive duties.

However, Frankfurt would surely demand a huge fee for him next summer after agreeing a long-term contract, and elite clubs may be hesitant to splash big money on Rebic as things stand.