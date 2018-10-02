Borussia Dortmund to Reportedly Reward Jadon Sancho Form with New Contract

TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund will reportedly offer England youth international Jadon Sancho a new contract after his exceptional start to the 2018-19 campaign.

The 18-year-old joined BVB in the summer of 2017 from Manchester City and impressed plenty with his displays in his debut season. In 2018-19 he's stepped up again, notching five assists and one goal in just 125 minutes of action.

Following his blistering recent form the Bundesliga side will seek to give Sancho an extension to his current terms, according to Alex Richards of the Daily Mirror.

"The deal Sancho signed with BVB upon arriving last summer runs until 2020," said Richards. "Dortmund also hold a two-year option to extend the deal. But so delighted have club chiefs been that they are looking to hand Sancho a longer contract on improved terms, partially to ward off any interest from Premier League clubs."

Per Richards, there has also been talk of England manager Gareth Southgate including the winger in his squad.

What makes the haul of assists all the more impressive is the fact that he has yet to start a game for Dortmund in 2018-19; BVB are the surprise leaders of the German top flight following Bayern Munich's loss to Hertha Berlin on Friday.

Sancho isn't just entering games and adding the gloss to scorelines. On Saturday he was brought onto the field with his team 2-1 down at Bayer Leverkusen; he set up two goals as Lucien Favre's side won 4-2.

While there will naturally be calls to start the youngster, at the moment he is proving to be an asset to the team late in games against tired defences.

Sancho has incredible natural talent, and he can manipulate the ball quickly in tight spaces. Additionally, the electrifying pace he possesses makes him such a difficult player for opponents to stop.

Simon Stone of BBC Sport thinks it's only a matter of time before he is in the England setup:



Sancho has shone with the England youth teams too and was part of the Three Lions side that won the 2017 Under-17 FIFA World Cup. As of yet, he's not featured for the under-21s, meaning a pick for the senior team would be a huge jump up.

While interest from elite clubs feels inevitable, he's reaping the benefits of getting regular game time at the moment and will surely be happy to stay with BVB for a long time yet. Had he remained at City, it's tough to envisage he would've got anywhere near as many opportunities to play senior football.