Alisson Says He Cried After Leaving Roma for Liverpool in the Summer

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has said the decision to leave Roma to join the Reds this summer left him in tears.

The Premier League side paid a then-world-record fee for a 'keeper to land the Brazil international ahead of the current campaign following on from an exceptional 2017-18 with the Serie A side.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's UEFA Champions League meeting with Napoli on Wednesday, Alisson said the choice to leave the Italian capital was a hard one for him and his family, per Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Glenn Price of ESPN FC):

"Leaving Rome was difficult. I cried a lot, together with my wife. It's only right that I'm honest about it: I made a professional decision; a step forward in my career and for Roma, who earned a huge sum.

"I decided with my head to move to Liverpool, but my heart was full of tears. I spent two special years in Rome. My daughter was born there, and I have a lot of friends there outside of football."

