Ryder Cup Spectator Struck by Brooks Koepka Drive Loses Sight in Right Eye

A spectator who was struck by an errant drive from Brooks Koepka at the 2018 Ryder Cup has confirmed she has lost sight in her right eye.

Corine Remande has said she will also seek to take legal action against the competition organisers. While the American player was quick to apologise after pulling his tee shot to the left, the 49-year-old has said the organisers have yet to reach out to her.

"Quite clearly, there is responsibility on the part of the organisers," she told Agence France-Presse (h/t the Daily Telegraph) after leaving hospital on Monday. "Officials did not shout any warning as the player's ball went into the crowd."

Remande, who traveled from Egypt to Le Golf National in France to watch the event on Friday, said she would speak to a lawyer on Tuesday about seeking damages to cover the cost of her medical bills.

Per Carl Markham of the Press Association, Koepka, a three-time major champion, said he was left a little distressed by the incident at the sixth hole (warning: contains NSFW language):

Remande said she "appreciated the gesture" from Koepka to see if she was all right after the ball had struck her. "I tried to stay positive with him so that he didn't lose his concentration," she said.

The ball struck Remande in the right eye and caused a "fracture of the right socket and the explosion of the eyeball." She said doctors were subsequently able to sew it back together.

She added: "They told me I'd lost the sight in my right eye, and this was what was confirmed to me today (Monday)."

Her husband said: "In the best case scenario, she may be able to see shapes after the bruising eases in a month or so."

Twitter user Steve Brookes provided images of the initial aftermath, with Remande's eye heavily bandaged:



Koepka has enjoyed an incredible year on course. He retained the U.S. Open title before going on to clinch the USPGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in August. At the Ryder Cup, he picked up one-and-a-half points from four matches, as the United States were well beaten 17.5-10.5 by the Europeans.

It's been reported by Ewan Murray of the Guardian that tensions flared between Koepka and team-mate Dustin Johnson at the European victory party, with the duo said to have been separated after a row on Sunday night.