Seahawks, Blazers Owner Paul Allen Diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Paul Allen announced Monday that he is suffering a recurrence of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that was first diagnosed in 2009:

The 65-year-old is currently the owner of both the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trial Blazers. Despite undergoing treatment, he is planning to remain actively involved in each organization as well as his other businesses.

"I will continue to stay involved with Vulcan, the Allen Institutes, the Seahawks and Trail Blazers, as I have in the past," he wrote on his personal site. "I have confidence in the leadership teams to manage their ongoing operations during my treatment."

Allen was first successfully treated for Hodgkin lymphoma in 1983 before being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2009. While the disease has since returned, he said "doctors are optimistic" about his treatment.

The Seattle native is best known as a co-founder of Microsoft along with Bill Gates. He purchased the Trail Blazers in 1988 and the Seahawks in 1997. He is also a part of the group that owns the Seattle Sounders in the MLS.

According to Forbes, Allen is the 44th richest man in the world, with a net worth of $20.5 billion.